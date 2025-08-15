Instead of serving the law - they served money: Kravchenko reported the exposure of a scheme to forge court decisions in Donetsk region

Law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale scheme of forging court decisions in the Maryinsky District Court, Donetsk region. 5 suspicions have been served. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Forgery of court decisions. Trading "justice" for 3 thousand dollars per person. Justifying Russia's war against Ukraine. This is not a movie plot, this is the reality of the Maryinsky District Court in Donetsk region. The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBI uncovered a scheme where instead of serving the law, judges and court employees served money

According to him, suspicions were received by: the head of the court, his assistant, the head of the apparatus, and the secretary.

Turned war into business: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

As the Prosecutor General emphasized, the scheme worked simply and cynically:

– they looked for "clients" among men subject to mobilization;

– they entered fake lawsuits into the system and illegally formed documents;

– they made fictitious decisions on divorce, deprivation of a mother's parental rights, and establishing the fact that the father raises the child himself;

– they issued ready copies of "court" decisions that allowed evasion of mobilization.

In particular, according to Kravchenko, the judge of the same court, who received a suspicion for another crime: publicly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, repeated Kremlin narratives, praised the war and tried to convince even the head of the court of this.

In my opinion, this is not just a crime, it is a moral bottom. Betrayal of the oath of a judge, the state and people. Everyone is equal before the law. And those who betrayed the law will be held accountable with the full severity of this same law