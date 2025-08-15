Instead of serving the law - they served money: Kravchenko reported the exposure of a scheme to forge court decisions in Donetsk region

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 248 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 2824 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 10622 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM • 42837 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 80185 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 42238 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 162790 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 189535 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 94102 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 93840 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
49%
757mm
Popular news
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideoAugust 15, 02:24 AM • 80639 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missingAugust 15, 02:40 AM • 39067 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhotoAugust 15, 03:23 AM • 39100 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffVideo05:27 AM • 13902 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 22069 views
Publications
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 2812 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 22273 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 162757 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 218804 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 189509 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 65941 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 150636 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 100481 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 117859 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 167176 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
Shahed-136

Instead of serving the law - they served money: Kravchenko reported the exposure of a scheme to forge court decisions in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1412 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a large-scale scheme of forging court decisions in the Maryinka District Court in Donetsk region, 5 suspicions have been served. The scheme allowed evading mobilization for 3 thousand dollars, and one of the judges justified Russia's aggression.

Instead of serving the law - they served money: Kravchenko reported the exposure of a scheme to forge court decisions in Donetsk region

Law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale scheme of forging court decisions in the Maryinsky District Court, Donetsk region. 5 suspicions have been served. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Forgery of court decisions. Trading "justice" for 3 thousand dollars per person. Justifying Russia's war against Ukraine. This is not a movie plot, this is the reality of the Maryinsky District Court in Donetsk region. The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBI uncovered a scheme where instead of serving the law, judges and court employees served money

- wrote Kravchenko.

According to him, suspicions were received by: the head of the court, his assistant, the head of the apparatus, and the secretary.

Turned war into business: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Donetsk and Chernihiv regions14.08.25, 09:31 • 5914 views

As the Prosecutor General emphasized, the scheme worked simply and cynically:

– they looked for "clients" among men subject to mobilization;

– they entered fake lawsuits into the system and illegally formed documents;

– they made fictitious decisions on divorce, deprivation of a mother's parental rights, and establishing the fact that the father raises the child himself;

– they issued ready copies of "court" decisions that allowed evasion of mobilization.

In particular, according to Kravchenko, the judge of the same court, who received a suspicion for another crime: publicly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, repeated Kremlin narratives, praised the war and tried to convince even the head of the court of this.

In my opinion, this is not just a crime, it is a moral bottom. Betrayal of the oath of a judge, the state and people. Everyone is equal before the law. And those who betrayed the law will be held accountable with the full severity of this same law

- emphasized the Prosecutor General.

New wave of fraud revelations in Bukovyna: Kravchenko announced UAH 10 million in damages and 15 suspicions14.08.25, 20:49 • 5432 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko