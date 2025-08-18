Misappropriation, abuse of power, and land grabbing: large-scale embezzlement of millions of hryvnias exposed in Volyn - Kravchenko

In the Volyn region, prosecutors have filed 10 new suspicions in cases of embezzlement of budget funds and abuse of power. This is the second significant anti-corruption action in August, with total losses amounting to millions of hryvnias. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

This is the second large-scale operation in the Volyn region in August. A week and a half ago, prosecutors reported 19 suspicions: schemes involving budget funds and other corruption crimes caused about UAH 50 million in damages. - said Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Today, prosecutors of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office reported 10 more suspicions.

Among the suspects:

The Horodyshche village head groundlessly signed additional agreements to increase the cost of electricity.

An official of the Volyn Regional State Administration — abuse during grain procurement. A contract at inflated prices resulted in millions of hryvnias in losses for the state.

Officials of the StateGeoCadastre illegally transferred 1 hectare of land within the "Hnidavske Boloto" reserve into private ownership.

The head of procurement of the State Enterprise "Volyn Oblavtodor" together with the contractor "wrote off" crushed stone and its transportation, which never existed.

Officials of the Rudensky psychoneurological boarding school embezzled funds allocated for clothing and items for residents.

The management of the contracting company "profited" from the repair of the X-ray room of the Lyuboml Territorial Medical Association.

The director of the lyceum in Kamin-Kashyrskyi district appropriated community funds for the purchase of a "Lasertag" set for schoolchildren.

The head of the department of the Manevychi settlement council embezzled budget funds during fuel procurement.

We continue to work - summarized the Prosecutor General.

Instead of serving the law - they served money: Kravchenko reported the exposure of a scheme to forge court decisions in Donetsk region