Misappropriation, abuse of power, and land grabbing: large-scale embezzlement of millions of hryvnias exposed in Volyn - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

In Volyn, prosecutors reported 10 new suspicions of embezzlement and abuse of power. This is the second large-scale realization in August, with total damages amounting to millions of hryvnias.

Misappropriation, abuse of power, and land grabbing: large-scale embezzlement of millions of hryvnias exposed in Volyn - Kravchenko

In the Volyn region, prosecutors have filed 10 new suspicions in cases of embezzlement of budget funds and abuse of power. This is the second significant anti-corruption action in August, with total losses amounting to millions of hryvnias. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

This is the second large-scale operation in the Volyn region in August. A week and a half ago, prosecutors reported 19 suspicions: schemes involving budget funds and other corruption crimes caused about UAH 50 million in damages.

- said Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Today, prosecutors of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office reported 10 more suspicions.

Among the suspects:

  • The Horodyshche village head groundlessly signed additional agreements to increase the cost of electricity.
    • An official of the Volyn Regional State Administration — abuse during grain procurement. A contract at inflated prices resulted in millions of hryvnias in losses for the state.
      • Officials of the StateGeoCadastre illegally transferred 1 hectare of land within the "Hnidavske Boloto" reserve into private ownership.
        • The head of procurement of the State Enterprise "Volyn Oblavtodor" together with the contractor "wrote off" crushed stone and its transportation, which never existed.
          • Officials of the Rudensky psychoneurological boarding school embezzled funds allocated for clothing and items for residents.
            • The management of the contracting company "profited" from the repair of the X-ray room of the Lyuboml Territorial Medical Association.
              • The director of the lyceum in Kamin-Kashyrskyi district appropriated community funds for the purchase of a "Lasertag" set for schoolchildren.
                • The head of the department of the Manevychi settlement council embezzled budget funds during fuel procurement.

                  We continue to work

                  - summarized the Prosecutor General.

                  Instead of serving the law - they served money: Kravchenko reported the exposure of a scheme to forge court decisions in Donetsk region15.08.25, 12:41 • 5238 views

                  Olga Rozgon

                  SocietyCrimes and emergencies
                  Education
                  Volyn Oblast
                  Liuboml