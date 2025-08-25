$41.280.07
In Egypt, a 13-year-old boy died after eating raw instant noodles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

A 13-year-old teenager died in Cairo after consuming three packs of raw instant noodles. An autopsy revealed acute intestinal problems, not product poisoning.

In Egypt, a 13-year-old boy died after eating raw instant noodles

In Cairo, a 13-year-old teenager died after eating three packs of raw instant noodles. An autopsy showed that death was caused by acute intestinal problems or digestive obstruction, and not by product poisoning. The tragedy raised concerns about the harm of excessive consumption of processed foods, writes UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

According to local media reports, "a teenager from Cairo, Egypt, suddenly felt unwell about half an hour after eating dry noodles."

Shortly after complaining of symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, sweating, and vomiting, he died.

The seller who sold all three packs of instant noodles was questioned after the boy's death due to fears that the product might not meet safety standards. However, product analysis and autopsy showed that it was not poisonous. It was later confirmed that death was caused either by acute intestinal problems or by digestive obstruction due to eating a large amount of raw noodles.

Social concern due to the tragedy

"The tragedy with the boy caused local discussions about the need for stricter control of processed foods and the additives they contain," local media reported. Products with a large number of additives, such as chips or sweets, have been criticized for decades for possible harm, and numerous studies link them to type 2 diabetes and other diseases.

Raw instant noodles have long been popular as a "challenge" on social networks. Videos titled "Eat Ramen Raw" have garnered millions of views on TikTok and other apps. However, experts warn that such practices can cause severe dehydration and intestinal obstruction, which in some cases can be fatal.

Experts emphasize that the danger lies not only in raw products. One pack of instant noodles can contain up to 1330 mg of sodium, while the WHO recommends consuming no more than 2000 mg per day.

A study in South Korea showed that frequent consumption of noodles - more than twice a week - is associated with an increased risk of metabolic syndrome, which increases the likelihood of heart disease, diabetes, and other health problems.

Professor Lauren Ball from the University of Queensland and Dr. Emily Birch from Southern Cross University in Australia emphasize in an article for "Conversation": "Over time, high sodium intake can overload the heart and kidneys."

They also warn that a diet with a large amount of instant noodles can negatively affect the digestive system.

"Since they are usually made from refined wheat (not whole grain), instant noodles usually do not contain much fiber. Dietary fiber is important for maintaining regular digestion and gut health," they explain.

Haribo recalls its candies: Cannabis found in “Happy Cola F!ZZ” in the Netherlands29.05.25, 16:05 • 3477 views

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the World
Child
TikTok
World Health Organization
Australia
Cairo
Rafah
South Korea
Egypt