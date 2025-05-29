Haribo recalls its candies: Cannabis found in “Happy Cola F!ZZ” in the Netherlands

Haribo is recalling specific batches of Happy Cola F!ZZ candies in the Netherlands after cannabis was found in them and several people, including children, were poisoned. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

The publication notes that Haribo announced an urgent recall of Happy Cola F!ZZ candy packages in the Netherlands after cannabis was allegedly found in these sweets. This decision was made after several people, including children, became ill after eating these sweets and contacted the police.

We immediately contacted Haribo and they issued a safety warning - said a spokesman for the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA).

Samples were taken and cannabis was found. It is still unknown how cannabis got into the candies. The police are conducting a further investigation - confirmed in NVWA.

Haribo, in turn, stated that the incident concerns only a specific batch of products in the Netherlands.

The incident was limited to the Netherlands, concerned a specific product and batch. HARIBO products in the UK were not affected – assured the company spokesman.

The safety of our consumers is our top priority, and HARIBO takes this incident very seriously, so a product recall has been announced in the Netherlands - they added.

Haribo reported that it is actively cooperating with the authorities to determine exactly how cannabis got into the candies.

The recall applies to packages with the production code L341-4002307906. Other Happy Cola F!ZZ production codes and the rest of Haribo's products remain safe for consumption, the publication says.

Haribo asks customers not to return the products to stores, but to send them directly to the company for compensation. At this time, the volume of the "contaminated" batch has not yet been specified.

Let us remind you

Last year, the company already recalled Haribo Tangfastics chewing candies due to the presence of pieces of wood in them. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) classified this case as "Class 2" – a moderate health risk that could lead to short-term or non-life-threatening problems.

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed