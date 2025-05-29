Haribo recalls its candies: Cannabis found in “Happy Cola F!ZZ” in the Netherlands

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7306 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22448 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 51913 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46006 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83095 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74371 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108091 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107596 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112541 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101435 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Tags
Authors
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7332 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83120 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153438 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230561 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241163 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43295 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51836 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90132 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149835 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 88007 views
Haribo recalls its candies: Cannabis found in “Happy Cola F!ZZ” in the Netherlands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

In the Netherlands, Haribo is recalling a batch of Happy Cola F!ZZ candies after children were poisoned with cannabis. The company is cooperating with the authorities to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Haribo recalls its candies: Cannabis found in “Happy Cola F!ZZ” in the Netherlands

Haribo is recalling specific batches of Happy Cola F!ZZ candies in the Netherlands after cannabis was found in them and several people, including children, were poisoned. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

The publication notes that Haribo announced an urgent recall of Happy Cola F!ZZ candy packages in the Netherlands after cannabis was allegedly found in these sweets. This decision was made after several people, including children, became ill after eating these sweets and contacted the police.

We immediately contacted Haribo and they issued a safety warning 

- said a spokesman for the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA).

Samples were taken and cannabis was found. It is still unknown how cannabis got into the candies. The police are conducting a further investigation 

- confirmed in NVWA.

Haribo, in turn, stated that the incident concerns only a specific batch of products in the Netherlands.

The incident was limited to the Netherlands, concerned a specific product and batch. HARIBO products in the UK were not affected 

– assured the company spokesman.

The safety of our consumers is our top priority, and HARIBO takes this incident very seriously, so a product recall has been announced in the Netherlands 

- they added.

Haribo reported that it is actively cooperating with the authorities to determine exactly how cannabis got into the candies.

The recall applies to packages with the production code L341-4002307906. Other Happy Cola F!ZZ production codes and the rest of Haribo's products remain safe for consumption, the publication says.

Haribo asks customers not to return the products to stores, but to send them directly to the company for compensation. At this time, the volume of the "contaminated" batch has not yet been specified.

Let us remind you

Last year, the company already recalled Haribo Tangfastics chewing candies due to the presence of pieces of wood in them. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) classified this case as "Class 2" – a moderate health risk that could lead to short-term or non-life-threatening problems.

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed21.04.25, 12:18 • 44708 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United Kingdom
Netherlands
