$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 194 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
07:11 AM • 3326 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 10568 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 48017 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 51447 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 28961 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 53417 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34244 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 35465 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26494 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.9m/s
47%
746mm
Popular news
Border guards showed the destruction of the enemy TV tower and occupiers' fuel depot by dronesAugust 24, 12:01 AM • 8052 views
Ukraine attacks Russian oil facilities – plans to send "Flamingo" to Russia soonPhotoAugust 24, 12:24 AM • 16136 views
Republika Srpska plans a referendum on the verdict of the BiH court against DodikAugust 24, 01:20 AM • 3516 views
Sumy under enemy UAV attack: what is knownAugust 24, 01:39 AM • 10150 views
Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISWAugust 24, 02:03 AM • 13102 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 10568 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 48017 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 31524 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 44155 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 33149 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Yermak
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Kursk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 35465 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 22362 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 23884 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 26600 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 33496 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
ATACMS
Cruise missile
KAB-500

In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy fatally wounded a 6-year-old girl with an unregistered hunting rifle. The tragedy occurred during a game; the girl died in the ambulance.

In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl

In one of the villages of Boryspil district, Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy shot and killed a neighbor's girl with a shotgun. This was reported to UNN by representatives of the local authorities.

Details

The tragedy happened yesterday. A six-year-old girl was visiting her neighbors' home and playing with their son. During the game, the boy took his father's hunting rifle and fired it. Unfortunately, the shot inflicted a fatal wound on the girl, who died in the ambulance.

According to preliminary information, the shotgun from which the fatal shot was fired was not registered.

In Kyiv region, a man shot his neighbor's dog: now he faces up to three years in prison8/11/25, 3:28 PM • 6409 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Pistol
Child
Kyiv Oblast
Boryspil