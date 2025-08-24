In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl

In one of the villages of Boryspil district, Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy shot and killed a neighbor's girl with a shotgun. This was reported to UNN by representatives of the local authorities.

Details

The tragedy happened yesterday. A six-year-old girl was visiting her neighbors' home and playing with their son. During the game, the boy took his father's hunting rifle and fired it. Unfortunately, the shot inflicted a fatal wound on the girl, who died in the ambulance.

According to preliminary information, the shotgun from which the fatal shot was fired was not registered.

