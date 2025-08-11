In Kyiv region, a man shot his neighbor's dog: now he faces up to three years in prison

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
12:35 PM • 22070 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 44829 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 36238 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 90616 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 108492 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 96343 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 68411 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 117170 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 204390 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 129526 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 88432 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine08:11 AM • 29229 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 38691 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 30645 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 28777 views
Publications
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22009 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 29468 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 39373 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 44763 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 90557 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Yermak
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22087 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 90146 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 204394 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 354594 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 257262 views
Actual
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Kh-101
Pistol

In Kyiv region, a man shot his neighbor's dog: now he faces up to three years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1820 views

In the village of Rovzhi, a 59-year-old man shot his neighbor's Alabai dog with a hunting weapon. The police informed him of suspicion of animal cruelty.

In Kyiv region, a man shot his neighbor's dog: now he faces up to three years in prison

In the village of Rovzhi, Vyshhorod district, a 59-year-old local resident shot and killed an Alabai dog belonging to his neighbor with a hunting weapon. The police informed him of suspicion of animal cruelty. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in late March of this year. According to preliminary data, there had been a long-standing conflict between the men over keeping a large dog. When the Alabai accidentally ran out of the yard, he was seen by a neighbor who was driving by.

Dissatisfied with the dog being on the street, the 59-year-old man went home, took a hunting self-loading carbine, returned, and shot the animal twice. The dog died on the spot from gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene, recorded the offense, and seized material evidence. Appointed examinations are to confirm the details of the incident.

Under the procedural guidance of the Vyshhorod District Prosecutor's Office, the offender was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruel treatment of animals. The sanction of the article provides for up to three years of imprisonment.

Rabies in animals in Kyiv region: 58 cases detected, 27 in dogs7/29/25, 10:44 AM • 3279 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Vyshhorod
Ukraine