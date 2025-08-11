In Kyiv region, a man shot his neighbor's dog: now he faces up to three years in prison
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Rovzhi, a 59-year-old man shot his neighbor's Alabai dog with a hunting weapon. The police informed him of suspicion of animal cruelty.
In the village of Rovzhi, Vyshhorod district, a 59-year-old local resident shot and killed an Alabai dog belonging to his neighbor with a hunting weapon. The police informed him of suspicion of animal cruelty. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, according to UNN.
Details
The incident occurred in late March of this year. According to preliminary data, there had been a long-standing conflict between the men over keeping a large dog. When the Alabai accidentally ran out of the yard, he was seen by a neighbor who was driving by.
Dissatisfied with the dog being on the street, the 59-year-old man went home, took a hunting self-loading carbine, returned, and shot the animal twice. The dog died on the spot from gunshot wounds.
Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene, recorded the offense, and seized material evidence. Appointed examinations are to confirm the details of the incident.
Under the procedural guidance of the Vyshhorod District Prosecutor's Office, the offender was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruel treatment of animals. The sanction of the article provides for up to three years of imprisonment.
