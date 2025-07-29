$41.800.02
Rabies in animals in Kyiv region: 58 cases detected, 27 in dogs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

In Kyiv region, 58 cases of rabies have been registered, including 27 in dogs and 19 in cats. In total, 562 cases have been confirmed across Ukraine in the first half of the year, which is 49 fewer than last year.

Rabies in animals in Kyiv region: 58 cases detected, 27 in dogs

As of today, 58 cases of rabies have been registered in the Kyiv region. 27 cases in dogs and 19 in cats. Overall, the situation across the country is under control. This was reported by Mykola Sonko, First Deputy Head of the Main Department of the State Food and Consumer Service in the Kyiv region, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

As of today, we have registered 58 cases of rabies in the Kyiv region. Specifically, 27 cases of rabies in dogs, 19 cases in cats, 7 in foxes, and five more are other animals: cattle, a badger, and a raccoon.

 - Sonko said.

According to him, out of 27 dogs in the Kyiv region, 12 were stray, and out of 19 cats, nine were stray, while the others were domestic.

It should be emphasized that the domestic animals were not vaccinated against rabies

- Sonko said.

In addition, he noted that the situation across the country is generally under control.

In the first half of the year, over 6 months, 562 cases of rabies were confirmed in Ukraine. This is 49 fewer cases of rabies compared to the analogous period of 2024

- Sonko said.

40 injections in the abdomen for rabies is a myth: Kuzin tells what to do in case of animal bite5/14/24, 2:27 PM • 19077 views

Addition

The Kyiv Regional State Hospital of Veterinary Medicine reported that due to confirmed cases of rabies in the Fastiv, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts, quarantine restrictions were introduced.

