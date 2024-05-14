40 injections in the abdomen for rabies is a myth: Kuzin tells what to do in case of animal bite

Rabies vaccination requires only 5 shots, not 40. It is important to see a doctor quickly if you are bitten by an unknown animal. Ukraine has a network of anti-rabies medical care centers where patients receive the necessary vaccination from the first day of treatment. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin during a briefing on Tuesday, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"We all remember from childhood that it's 40 shots in the stomach, very scary, but in fact it's 5 shots, and vaccination is prescribed only when there is a really high-risk contact," says Kuzin

He notes that when there is no information about the animal, including its vaccination, and it is impossible to track its health status after a bite, it is important to see a doctor as soon as possible. This is necessary for effective medical care.

"Another important point is that a network of anti-racist medical care centers operates in the country to provide effective anti-racist care. Their list can be found on the website of the Ministry of Health and health departments. These centers specially distribute the anti-rabies vaccine, and when you contact them, there will be a doctor who will prescribe a course of treatment. From the very first day of treatment, the patient will receive the first or zero vaccination out of the five required," Kuzin added.

Recall

Due to martial law, which restricts oral vaccination of wild animals against rabies and immunization of domestic animals, Ukraine saw a 2.3-fold increase in rabies cases among animals in 2023 compared to 2022.