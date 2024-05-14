40 injections in the abdomen for rabies is a myth: Kuzin tells what to do in case of animal bite

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59385 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103160 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146271 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150667 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246874 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173350 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164751 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223923 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 61868 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100347 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31586 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42490 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35393 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223922 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236086 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223009 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59377 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35393 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42490 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112204 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113146 views
40 injections in the abdomen for rabies is a myth: Kuzin tells what to do in case of animal bite

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18849 views

In Ukraine, rabies vaccination requires only 5 shots, not 40, and patients receive the necessary vaccination from the first day they visit the network of anti-rabies medical centers in case of an unknown animal bite.

Rabies vaccination requires only 5 shots, not 40. It is important to see a doctor quickly if you are bitten by an unknown animal. Ukraine has a network of anti-rabies medical care centers where patients receive the necessary vaccination from the first day of treatment. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin during a briefing on Tuesday, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"We all remember from childhood that it's 40 shots in the stomach, very scary, but in fact it's 5 shots, and vaccination is prescribed only when there is a really high-risk contact," says Kuzin

He notes that when there is no information about the animal, including its vaccination, and it is impossible to track its health status after a bite, it is important to see a doctor as soon as possible. This is necessary for effective medical care.

"Another important point is that a network of anti-racist medical care centers operates in the country to provide effective anti-racist care. Their list can be found on the website of the Ministry of Health and health departments. These centers specially distribute the anti-rabies vaccine, and when you contact them, there will be a doctor who will prescribe a course of treatment. From the very first day of treatment, the patient will receive the first or zero vaccination out of the five required," Kuzin added.

Recall

Due to martial law, which restricts oral vaccination of wild animals against rabies and immunization of domestic animals, Ukraine saw a 2.3-fold increase in rabies cases among animals in 2023 compared to 2022.

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

