Creative entrepreneurs will be able to receive up to one million hryvnias in grants for their own business: the government is launching special conditions

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 12149 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 18565 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
02:13 PM • 19121 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 68411 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 116691 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 105387 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 49437 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 146205 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 61214 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 55377 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
61%
750mm
Popular news
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 131604 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 82875 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 26, 10:30 AM • 53615 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - ZelenskyyAugust 26, 11:34 AM • 58063 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 32330 views
Publications
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 12159 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 16344 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 68421 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 105396 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 133166 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Europe
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhoto05:52 PM • 90 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 33378 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 84080 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 121037 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 53219 views
Actual
Ammunition
United States dollar
Euro
Hryvnia
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Creative entrepreneurs will be able to receive up to one million hryvnias in grants for their own business: the government is launching special conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The Cabinet of Ministers is expanding the "Vlasna Sprava" (Own Business) program, offering grants of up to UAH 1 million to creative entrepreneurs. The support covers cinema, design, game development, and other areas.

Creative entrepreneurs will be able to receive up to one million hryvnias in grants for their own business: the government is launching special conditions

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching special conditions under the "Vlasna Sprava" (Own Business) program for creative entrepreneurs working in film, design, game development, etc. The grant amount can reach up to UAH 1 million. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko following a government meeting, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, the government decided to launch special conditions under the "Vlasna Sprava" program for creative entrepreneurs

- Svyrydenko announced. 

According to her, entrepreneurs can receive grants from the state:

  • UAH 100,000 - for freelance individual entrepreneurs;
    • UAH 200,000 - for businesses creating 1 job;
      • UAH 500,000 - provided 2 jobs are created and 70/30 co-financing;
        • UAH 1 million - provided 4 jobs are created and 70/30 co-financing.

          The new program covers:

          • film and video industry;
            • libraries, museums, theaters, architecture;
              • design, media, photography, game and software development;
                • PR and advertising, individual artistic activity, for example, the production of unique folk art crafts and others.

                  "Vlasna Sprava" is one of the most effective government programs supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

                  Over three years of its operation, 28,000 Ukrainians have received grants to start or develop their own businesses.

                  The program also actively supports veterans - combatants have received over two thousand grants," Svyrydenko added.

                  Recall

                   Ukrainians can receive up to UAH 1 million in grants for opening or developing private kindergartens, nurseries, and child development centers. The "Vlasna Sprava" program has been expanded to create quality places for preschool education.

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                  Economy
                  Education
                  Child
                  Hryvnia
                  Yulia Svyrydenko
                  Ukraine