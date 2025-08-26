Creative entrepreneurs will be able to receive up to one million hryvnias in grants for their own business: the government is launching special conditions

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching special conditions under the "Vlasna Sprava" (Own Business) program for creative entrepreneurs working in film, design, game development, etc. The grant amount can reach up to UAH 1 million. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko following a government meeting, as reported by UNN.

Today, the government decided to launch special conditions under the "Vlasna Sprava" program for creative entrepreneurs - Svyrydenko announced.

According to her, entrepreneurs can receive grants from the state:

UAH 100,000 - for freelance individual entrepreneurs;

UAH 200,000 - for businesses creating 1 job;

UAH 500,000 - provided 2 jobs are created and 70/30 co-financing;

UAH 1 million - provided 4 jobs are created and 70/30 co-financing.

The new program covers:

film and video industry;

libraries, museums, theaters, architecture;

design, media, photography, game and software development;

PR and advertising, individual artistic activity, for example, the production of unique folk art crafts and others.

"Vlasna Sprava" is one of the most effective government programs supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

Over three years of its operation, 28,000 Ukrainians have received grants to start or develop their own businesses.

The program also actively supports veterans - combatants have received over two thousand grants," Svyrydenko added.

Ukrainians can receive up to UAH 1 million in grants for opening or developing private kindergartens, nurseries, and child development centers. The "Vlasna Sprava" program has been expanded to create quality places for preschool education.