Wife of fallen defender to participate in MHP Run4Victory race in Lutsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Viktoria Chaika, wife of fallen Armed Forces of Ukraine captain Pavlo Chaika, will participate in the MHP Run4Victory charity race in Lutsk on September 7. She will also organize her own race, "Legendary Ten," on September 28 in honor of her husband.

Wife of fallen defender to participate in MHP Run4Victory race in Lutsk

On September 7, Lutsk will host the MHP Run4Victory charity race, held under the slogan "Running for those who fight. Remembering those who gave their lives." This time, all funds raised will be directed to the needs of soldiers of the 100th separate mechanized brigade, reports UNN.

Among the participants is 28-year-old Viktoria Chaika, the wife of the fallen Armed Forces of Ukraine captain Pavlo Chaika – a cyborg, marathon runner, and the first full Cavalier of the Order "For Courage" in Ukraine.

For me, this is a way to express respect and love for my husband. Pavlo lived with dignity; people should follow his example. And this memory cannot simply disappear

- says Viktoria.

Last year, she already participated in Run4Victory, and this time she will not only run the 10 km distance but also organize her own race – "Legendary Ten" in honor of her husband, which will take place on September 28 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

I want people to run through the streets where Pavlo trained, where he prepared for his competitions. During his life, he was called a legend. The organizers and I are preparing a thousand medals with his portrait for the finishers

- Viktoria shares.

According to Chaika, running was an integral part of their family life.

Others went to discos, but we went to bed early and got up for a run. In 2018, Pavlo participated in the Marine Corps Marathon in America. It was a time of his rehabilitation. Running became a part of our lives

- she comments.

The organizers of the MHP Run4Victory series are MHP company and the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, with NewRun as the sports partner. This year, races have already taken place in Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Ternopil, with Lutsk and Vinnytsia next.

Distances:

• 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km;

• inclusive race "Titan People" (2 km);

• children's races: 500 m and 100 m

• online race.

To register, you need to:

1. download the racenext.app application;

2. verify yourself;

3. select "MHP Run4Victory Lutsk Half Marathon" in the calendar;

4. choose the distance and pay for participation.

Participation for children under 12, military personnel, veterans, and people with disabilities is free. To get a promo code for preferential registration, you need to write to the email address: [email protected]

Reference

The "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes for over 10 years in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine. The Foundation works where support is most needed – from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities. The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes. Among its priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the "MHP Together" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and affirming Ukrainian identity.

MHP Run4Victory is an initiative that unites runners from all over Ukraine to support the military. This year, the series is held under the slogan: "Running for those who fight. Remembering those who gave their lives." The organizers are the international company MHP and the charitable foundation "MHP-Hromadi." The sports partner is NewRun.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
