What are the opportunities for educating children in the temporarily occupied territories: the answer of the educational ombudsman

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 528 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
10:16 AM • 2864 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
06:24 AM • 63743 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 37378 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 43029 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 153046 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 90282 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 78572 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 224301 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 190663 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
4.1m/s
62%
749mm
Popular news
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNSAugust 26, 01:35 AM • 39436 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for ChinaAugust 26, 02:44 AM • 32500 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26August 26, 03:18 AM • 33798 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in EuropeAugust 26, 04:58 AM • 34323 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 40537 views
Publications
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 27838 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 63743 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 123753 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 153046 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 224301 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Darren Aronofsky
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 12745 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 40649 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 25606 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 123753 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 72118 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Pistol
Ammunition
United States dollar

What are the opportunities for educating children in the temporarily occupied territories: the answer of the educational ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Nadiia Leshchyk emphasizes the importance of creating opportunities for the education of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories.

What are the opportunities for educating children in the temporarily occupied territories: the answer of the educational ombudsman

Ukraine's Educational Ombudsman, Nadiia Leshchyk, emphasized the need to create opportunities for Ukrainian children living in temporarily occupied territories to exercise their educational rights, taking into account all obstacles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Educational Ombudsman's website.

Details

The Ombudsman noted that the state currently lacks precise information on the number of school-aged children in temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, only a portion of these children receive Ukrainian education.

This is due to a number of challenges that affect their ability to join the Ukrainian education system and receive quality education. These include security problems, access to resources, including information and the Internet, difficulties with documents, forced schooling in the schools of the occupying power, where education is ideologized, conducted in the language of the occupier (i.e., Russian – ed.), children are involved in propaganda activities, and any mention of Ukrainian culture is removed, etc. Despite all these circumstances, children strive to receive Ukrainian education and preserve their identity.

- the message states.

The Educational Ombudsman's website published information for parents regarding educational opportunities for children in temporarily occupied territories.

In particular, it refers to:

  • forms of education (distance, external, family, pedagogical patronage);
    • educational program with the study of all subjects;
      • educational program with the study of individual subjects of the Ukrainian studies component;
        • how to switch to another form or program in an educational institution;
          • enrollment of children from TOT in an educational institution;
            • features of organizing the educational process for children from TOT;
              • assessment of learning outcomes under the full program;
                • assessment of learning outcomes under the program of the Ukrainian studies component;
                  • recognition of learning outcomes obtained in TOT.

                    Recall

                    Earlier, UNN, citing the National Resistance Center, reported that in the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian occupiers are turning schools into military training grounds, teaching only Russian history and forcing "military-patriotic education."

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    SocietyWar in UkraineEducation
                    Education
                    Child
                    Ukraine