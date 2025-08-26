What are the opportunities for educating children in the temporarily occupied territories: the answer of the educational ombudsman

Ukraine's Educational Ombudsman, Nadiia Leshchyk, emphasized the need to create opportunities for Ukrainian children living in temporarily occupied territories to exercise their educational rights, taking into account all obstacles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Educational Ombudsman's website.

The Ombudsman noted that the state currently lacks precise information on the number of school-aged children in temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, only a portion of these children receive Ukrainian education.

This is due to a number of challenges that affect their ability to join the Ukrainian education system and receive quality education. These include security problems, access to resources, including information and the Internet, difficulties with documents, forced schooling in the schools of the occupying power, where education is ideologized, conducted in the language of the occupier (i.e., Russian – ed.), children are involved in propaganda activities, and any mention of Ukrainian culture is removed, etc. Despite all these circumstances, children strive to receive Ukrainian education and preserve their identity. - the message states.

The Educational Ombudsman's website published information for parents regarding educational opportunities for children in temporarily occupied territories.

In particular, it refers to:

forms of education (distance, external, family, pedagogical patronage);

educational program with the study of all subjects;

educational program with the study of individual subjects of the Ukrainian studies component;

how to switch to another form or program in an educational institution;

enrollment of children from TOT in an educational institution;

features of organizing the educational process for children from TOT;

assessment of learning outcomes under the full program;

assessment of learning outcomes under the program of the Ukrainian studies component;

recognition of learning outcomes obtained in TOT.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing the National Resistance Center, reported that in the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian occupiers are turning schools into military training grounds, teaching only Russian history and forcing "military-patriotic education."