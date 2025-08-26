The government extended payments to IDPs for another 6 months

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended payments to vulnerable categories of internally displaced persons (IDPs) for another 6 months.

This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.

Details

As Melnychuk reported, the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the procedure for processing and issuing certificates of registration for internally displaced persons, as well as to the procedure for aid payments.

The payment of assistance for accommodation to internally displaced persons has been extended for the next six-month period for particularly vulnerable categories of internally displaced persons. It is stipulated that applicants must certify with their personal signature that the information provided in the application for registration as internally displaced persons is reliable, complete, and accurate. The provision of accommodation assistance to internally displaced persons is stipulated, specifically for orphans, children deprived of parental care, as well as children for whom the fact of absence of parental care has been established and who are temporarily or permanently placed in a family of relatives, acquaintances, a foster family, or a family-type children's home, regardless of whether they have funds in a deposit account exceeding 100,000 hryvnias. - Melnychuk reported.

The requirements for internally displaced persons regarding the duration of their stay abroad and the right to continue receiving accommodation assistance have also been clarified.

The right to receive accommodation assistance for internally displaced persons has been clarified depending on the area of the residential premises (part of the residential premises) owned by the internally displaced person.

Recall

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine plans to create a department that will deal with the policy of internally displaced persons. This will significantly improve support for IDPs, as the coordination of these policies has recently been transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy. Currently, in the conditions of constant shelling in the frontline territories, the issue of protecting internally displaced persons and providing them with proper social services is a priority.