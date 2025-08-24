Emine Erdogan called on Melania Trump to intervene in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and compared the children there to Ukrainian children

The wife of the President of Turkey, Emine Erdoğan, sent a letter to Melania Trump, urging her to show the same sensitivity to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as to the war in Ukraine. In the letter, Erdoğan emphasized the scale of children's suffering and recalled the historical responsibility of world leaders. This is reported by Anadolu, writes UNN.

Details

In her address to Melania Trump, Emine Erdoğan emphasized that more than a million children in Gaza now need immediate protection and humanitarian aid. She noted that the term "unknown infant," used for children killed in Gaza, reflects the scale of the terrible crisis: 62,000 civilians, including 18,000 children, have died there in two years.

Erdoğan reminded Melania Trump of their long-standing meeting at the White House and expressed gratitude for the sensitivity Trump showed during humanitarian initiatives regarding Ukraine.

The children of Palestine deserve the same joy and freedom as the children of Ukraine - she noted.

The letter also contains an appeal to Melania Trump to send a strong call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Erdoğan emphasized that this is not only an act of mercy but also a historical duty to the Palestinian people, who are currently experiencing the most painful humanitarian catastrophe of our time.

The wife of the Turkish leader noted that every 45 minutes a child dies in Gaza, and the situation is already compared by UNICEF to "hell on earth" and "a children's cemetery underground." According to her, the world cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of children and destroyed families in this region.

Recall

US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a letter to Vladimir Putin, urging him to protect children and future generations. The letter was handed over personally before the summit in Alaska on August 15: it did not mention the Russian-Ukrainian war and the deportation of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation.