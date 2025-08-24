Emine Erdogan called on Melania Trump to intervene in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and compared the children there to Ukrainian children

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
10:46 AM • 2586 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 12775 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
07:11 AM • 13769 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 17869 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 55335 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 55200 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 30400 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 54430 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34620 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 37241 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
4.1m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news
Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISWAugust 24, 02:03 AM • 16495 views
"ATESH" partisans attacked an energy facility on the railway in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian FederationVideoAugust 24, 02:29 AM • 4902 views
Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains and thunderstorms: what weather is expected on SundayPhotoAugust 24, 03:58 AM • 5238 views
US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine - WSJAugust 24, 04:31 AM • 3558 views
Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 47-year-old woman killedPhotoAugust 24, 04:45 AM • 3960 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 17869 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 55335 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 34391 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 47310 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 35655 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Carpathian Mountains
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 37239 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 23713 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 25106 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 27796 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 34531 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
COVID-19
Euro

Emine Erdogan called on Melania Trump to intervene in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and compared the children there to Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Emine Erdogan appealed to Melania Trump with a call to show sensitivity to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, similar to the war in Ukraine. She emphasized the suffering of children and the historical responsibility of world leaders.

Emine Erdogan called on Melania Trump to intervene in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and compared the children there to Ukrainian children

The wife of the President of Turkey, Emine Erdoğan, sent a letter to Melania Trump, urging her to show the same sensitivity to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as to the war in Ukraine. In the letter, Erdoğan emphasized the scale of children's suffering and recalled the historical responsibility of world leaders. This is reported by Anadolu, writes UNN.

Details

In her address to Melania Trump, Emine Erdoğan emphasized that more than a million children in Gaza now need immediate protection and humanitarian aid. She noted that the term "unknown infant," used for children killed in Gaza, reflects the scale of the terrible crisis: 62,000 civilians, including 18,000 children, have died there in two years.

Erdoğan reminded Melania Trump of their long-standing meeting at the White House and expressed gratitude for the sensitivity Trump showed during humanitarian initiatives regarding Ukraine.

The children of Palestine deserve the same joy and freedom as the children of Ukraine

- she noted.

The letter also contains an appeal to Melania Trump to send a strong call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Erdoğan emphasized that this is not only an act of mercy but also a historical duty to the Palestinian people, who are currently experiencing the most painful humanitarian catastrophe of our time.

The wife of the Turkish leader noted that every 45 minutes a child dies in Gaza, and the situation is already compared by UNICEF to "hell on earth" and "a children's cemetery underground." According to her, the world cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of children and destroyed families in this region.

Recall

US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a letter to Vladimir Putin, urging him to protect children and future generations. The letter was handed over personally before the summit in Alaska on August 15: it did not mention the Russian-Ukrainian war and the deportation of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Rushchyshyn Yaroslav Ivanovych
Child
Alaska
Israel
White House
UNICEF
United Nations
Gaza City
Binyamin Netanyahu
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
United States
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
The State of Palestine