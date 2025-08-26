In Kyiv Oblast, a man found a shotgun while dismantling an old house 26 August 2025

In the Kyiv region, a man found a hunting rifle inside an old house during its demolition. He contacted law enforcement, who registered the find, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Recently, a resident of Bila Tserkva district contacted the police hotline "102" and reported that he had found a smoothbore hunting rifle in an old house during its demolition. The man expressed a desire to declare it. - stated in the message of the Kyiv region police.

Police officers of the Tarashcha community accompanied the man to the permitting service in the city of Bila Tserkva. Subsequently, the man declared the find in accordance with the weapon declaration procedure.

