In Kyiv Oblast, a man found a shotgun while dismantling an old house 26 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

A resident of Bila Tserkva district discovered a hunting rifle while dismantling an old house and contacted the police. The find was declared according to the procedure.

In Kyiv Oblast, a man found a shotgun while dismantling an old house

In the Kyiv region, a man found a hunting rifle inside an old house during its demolition. He contacted law enforcement, who registered the find, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Recently, a resident of Bila Tserkva district contacted the police hotline "102" and reported that he had found a smoothbore hunting rifle in an old house during its demolition. The man expressed a desire to declare it.

- stated in the message of the Kyiv region police.

Police officers of the Tarashcha community accompanied the man to the permitting service in the city of Bila Tserkva. Subsequently, the man declared the find in accordance with the weapon declaration procedure.

Addition

In the Kyiv region, the police are investigating the circumstances of an accident that resulted in the death of a child after a shot from a neighbor's boy's rifle; a criminal case has been opened, and the boy's father has been detained.

In the village of Mykhailivka-Rubizhivka, a man threw a combat grenade at law enforcement officers who arrived on a domestic violence call. As a result of the explosion, five police officers were injured, and the assailant died on the spot.

Pavlo Zinchenko

