COVID-19 in Kyiv: incidence increased by 1.6 times
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a 1.6-fold increase in COVID-19 incidence was recorded over the week. 1121 cases were registered, 117 people were hospitalized, 57 of whom were children.
In the 34th week of the current year, the incidence of COVID-19 has already increased 1.6 times, compared to last week's observation data. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Details
The increase in coronavirus incidence is currently at the following levels:
This week there are 1121 cases. Last week there were 703 cases.
The age distribution as of today, August 25, is as follows:
- adults - 933 patients;
- children - 188 people.
Hospitalization: 117 people.
- among them 57 children;
- of the 117 people, 6 are currently in intensive care.
Comparison with 2024, August:
In August 2025, the incidence is 2.2 times lower than last year in the same period.
Addition and recommendation:
- If you have symptoms, you should consult a doctor.
- The best protection is vaccination.
- Do not forget to observe preventive measures.
Recall
