COVID-19 in Kyiv: incidence increased by 1.6 times

In the 34th week of the current year, the incidence of COVID-19 has already increased 1.6 times, compared to last week's observation data. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The increase in coronavirus incidence is currently at the following levels:

This week there are 1121 cases. Last week there were 703 cases.

The age distribution as of today, August 25, is as follows:

Hospitalization: 117 people.

Comparison with 2024, August:

In August 2025, the incidence is 2.2 times lower than last year in the same period.