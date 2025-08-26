$41.430.15
Publications
Exclusives
Statement by members of the Ukraine-Benelux format: Russia's war must be ended by restoring lasting peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Representatives of Ukraine and Benelux countries in Odesa condemned Russia's aggression and reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty. They emphasized the need to end the war and restore peace.

Statement by members of the Ukraine-Benelux format: Russia's war must be ended by restoring lasting peace

Members of the new Ukraine-Benelux format (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) emphasized in a joint statement that Russia's war must be immediately stopped by restoring a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace that guarantees the security and stability of Ukraine and Europe based on the norms and principles of international law, UNN reports.

Details

We, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Luxembourg, and Belgium, as well as the Director-General for European Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, met in Odesa on August 26, 2025, for a high-level meeting in the Ukraine-Benelux format 

- the joint statement reads.

In the joint statement, Luxembourg, Belgium, and the Director-General for European Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, in particular, declare that they reaffirm their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters.

We most strongly condemn Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and stand united with the people of Ukraine in their courageous defense of freedom, democracy, and the rules-based international order. We emphasize that Russia's war of aggression must be immediately stopped by restoring a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace that guarantees the security and stability of Ukraine and Europe based on the norms and principles of international law - the statement reads.

- the statement reads.

When peace comes, you cannot simply trust Putin; security guarantees for Ukraine are needed - Carney8/24/25, 2:06 PM • 5002 views

The statement also notes that accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and its people is crucial. Therefore, the countries confirm their participation in the process of establishing a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The Benelux countries will continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian, military, financial, political, and reconstruction assistance for as long as it takes. We are firmly committed to supporting Ukraine in meeting its financial needs and assisting Ukraine in its long-term recovery and reconstruction. We support all efforts aimed at ensuring justice and compensation for victims. We will also continue to coordinate EU actions to support and implement restrictive measures against Russia.

- the statement reads.

Members of the Ukraine-Benelux format note that their joint visit to Odesa today reflects the unwavering support of the Benelux countries in ensuring the security of vital grain routes through the Black Sea, which are crucial for global food security, regional stability, and Ukraine's economy.

We reaffirm Ukraine's inherent right to choose its destiny based on the UN Charter and international law. The Benelux countries reaffirm their commitment to supporting Ukraine on its path to EU membership. The Benelux countries also reaffirm that Ukraine's future is in NATO, and that they will continue to accompany it on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership.

- the statement reads.

The Benelux countries are committed to humanitarian priorities, including the safe return of all Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, including children, forcibly displaced, relocated, or deported by Russia. To this end, they support international initiatives and mechanisms, such as #BringKidsBackUA, to ensure justice and family reunification.

Ukraine counts on partners' help in returning children - Zelenskyy7/10/25, 5:08 PM • 6037 views

We agree to deepen our practical cooperation in priority areas such as security and defense, humanitarian demining, accountability, justice sector reform, energy resilience, trade and investment, connectivity, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and combating hybrid threats. We also emphasize the importance of transparency, inclusivity, and the principles of sustainable development and resilience in Ukraine's recovery process.

- the statement indicates.

The Ukraine-Benelux format emphasizes their shared commitment to supporting Ukraine and their dedication to regular dialogue and coordination, developing and complementing strong, productive bilateral cooperation with each of the Benelux countries.

US Secretary of State and European ministers discussed joint steps to stop the war8/26/25, 2:17 AM • 2746 views

Reference

This is a joint statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Minister of Development, Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium Maxime Prévot, and the Director-General for European Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Hélène Bakker.

Addition

On July 21, the Foreign Minister announced the launch of a new cooperation format, Ukraine - Benelux. The format will unite Ukraine with Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
