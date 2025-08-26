US Secretary of State and European ministers discussed joint steps to stop the war
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with European ministers and Ukraine diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war. The parties agreed to coordinate efforts for a negotiated settlement.
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with European foreign ministers, as well as Ukraine, joint diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was stated by the First Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, Tommy Pigott, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to Pigott, the telephone conversation involved the foreign ministers of Finland, Elina Valtonen; France, Jean-Noël Barrot; Germany, Johann Wadephul; Italy, Antonio Tajani; Poland, Radosław Sikorski; Great Britain, David Lammy; Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha; and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.
The parties "agreed to continue coordinating diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine by achieving a lasting negotiated settlement."
Recall
On Monday, August 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams to discuss possible negotiations with Russia. The meeting will take place at the end of the week.
