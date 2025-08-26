$41.280.07
US Secretary of State and European ministers discussed joint steps to stop the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with European ministers and Ukraine diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war. The parties agreed to coordinate efforts for a negotiated settlement.

US Secretary of State and European ministers discussed joint steps to stop the war

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with European foreign ministers, as well as Ukraine, joint diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was stated by the First Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, Tommy Pigott, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Pigott, the telephone conversation involved the foreign ministers of Finland, Elina Valtonen; France, Jean-Noël Barrot; Germany, Johann Wadephul; Italy, Antonio Tajani; Poland, Radosław Sikorski; Great Britain, David Lammy; Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha; and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

The parties "agreed to continue coordinating diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine by achieving a lasting negotiated settlement."

Recall

On Monday, August 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams to discuss possible negotiations with Russia. The meeting will take place at the end of the week.

EU to discuss military support for Ukraine, revenues from Russian assets, and 19th sanctions package this week - Politico25.08.25, 10:47 • 2858 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
David Lammy
Andriy Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Radosław Sikorski
European Commission
Antonio Tajani
United States Department of State
European Union
Finland
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland