Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Ukraine counts on partners' help in returning children - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1449 views

The President of Ukraine in Rome called on partners to help return thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. He emphasized the importance of fighting for children whom Russians are hiding in occupied territories or in Russia, teaching them hatred.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to help return thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference in Rome, reports UNN.

Details

We must fight for our children. This is important. We very much count on further support in this direction

- said Zelenskyy.

We are constantly working on issues related to the return of Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia. Thousands of children whom we must return to their homes, so that the Russians do not hide them somewhere in the temporarily occupied territories, or in Russia. So that they do not teach them hatred for Ukraine and for Europe. We see what propaganda is in Russia, we see what their principles are, what their values are

- emphasized the president.

Addition

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reported that over 80% of Ukrainians are in chronic stress due to fatigue, tension, and despair. She noted that the country's economy is sustained by the efforts of people who work after nights spent in basements.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

