10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 11456 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
07:11 AM • 12460 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 16337 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 53752 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 54342 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 30041 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 54164 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34529 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 36775 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
When peace comes, you cannot simply trust Putin; security guarantees for Ukraine are needed - Carney

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Putin cannot be trusted, and Russia must be deterred from threatening the freedom of Ukraine and Europe. He emphasized the need to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine and support Ukraine.

When peace comes, you cannot simply trust Putin; security guarantees for Ukraine are needed - Carney

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. When peace comes to Ukraine, Russia must be deterred from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his speech at the celebrations on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, as reported by UNN.

Details

We know that Putin can never be trusted. We understand that true peace and security require reliable security guarantees for Ukraine

- Carney emphasized.

He stressed that Putin brings darkness and seeks empire.

Putin has repeatedly violated his promises from the time of the Minsk agreements to the present day. He unleashed this terrible tragedy that claimed millions of lives. But Putin can be stopped, the Russian economy is weakening. He is becoming increasingly isolated, while our alliance is becoming stronger, more determined, and more cohesive

- Carney said.

The Prime Minister of Canada emphasized that he highly appreciates Donald Trump's leadership in creating opportunities for peace.

I welcome General Kellogg here today (in Kyiv - ed.). But when this peace comes, we will not be able to simply trust, but instead we must deter and strengthen. We must deter Russia from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which bravely defend the country. By uniting the forces of the "Coalition of the Willing", welcoming Trump's readiness to consider ways to support long-term peace and security for Ukraine and Europe in conjunction with the efforts of the "Coalition of the Willing"

- Carney said.

He emphasized that when peace comes, Ukraine needs to be strengthened, cities rebuilt, industries expanded, and resources developed.

Addition

Teams from Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on the architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine, and all developments will be ready in the coming days.

Anna Murashko

