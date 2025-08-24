When peace comes, you cannot simply trust Putin; security guarantees for Ukraine are needed - Carney
Kyiv • UNN
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Putin cannot be trusted, and Russia must be deterred from threatening the freedom of Ukraine and Europe. He emphasized the need to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine and support Ukraine.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. When peace comes to Ukraine, Russia must be deterred from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his speech at the celebrations on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, as reported by UNN.
Details
We know that Putin can never be trusted. We understand that true peace and security require reliable security guarantees for Ukraine
He stressed that Putin brings darkness and seeks empire.
Putin has repeatedly violated his promises from the time of the Minsk agreements to the present day. He unleashed this terrible tragedy that claimed millions of lives. But Putin can be stopped, the Russian economy is weakening. He is becoming increasingly isolated, while our alliance is becoming stronger, more determined, and more cohesive
The Prime Minister of Canada emphasized that he highly appreciates Donald Trump's leadership in creating opportunities for peace.
I welcome General Kellogg here today (in Kyiv - ed.). But when this peace comes, we will not be able to simply trust, but instead we must deter and strengthen. We must deter Russia from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which bravely defend the country. By uniting the forces of the "Coalition of the Willing", welcoming Trump's readiness to consider ways to support long-term peace and security for Ukraine and Europe in conjunction with the efforts of the "Coalition of the Willing"
He emphasized that when peace comes, Ukraine needs to be strengthened, cities rebuilt, industries expanded, and resources developed.
Addition
Teams from Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on the architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine, and all developments will be ready in the coming days.