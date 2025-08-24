When peace comes, you cannot simply trust Putin; security guarantees for Ukraine are needed - Carney

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. When peace comes to Ukraine, Russia must be deterred from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his speech at the celebrations on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, as reported by UNN.

He stressed that Putin brings darkness and seeks empire.

Putin has repeatedly violated his promises from the time of the Minsk agreements to the present day. He unleashed this terrible tragedy that claimed millions of lives. But Putin can be stopped, the Russian economy is weakening. He is becoming increasingly isolated, while our alliance is becoming stronger, more determined, and more cohesive

The Prime Minister of Canada emphasized that he highly appreciates Donald Trump's leadership in creating opportunities for peace.

I welcome General Kellogg here today (in Kyiv - ed.). But when this peace comes, we will not be able to simply trust, but instead we must deter and strengthen. We must deter Russia from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which bravely defend the country. By uniting the forces of the "Coalition of the Willing", welcoming Trump's readiness to consider ways to support long-term peace and security for Ukraine and Europe in conjunction with the efforts of the "Coalition of the Willing"