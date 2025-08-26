A Vinnytsia resident who raped his underage daughter was sentenced to 13 years in prison

A man who systematically subjected his daughter to psychological and physical abuse under the pretext of upbringing has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Andriy Kostik, Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, who represented the state prosecution in court sessions and defended the interests of the minor victim, proved in court the guilt of a man who, for almost a year, systematically subjected his daughter to psychological and physical abuse under the pretext of upbringing. - the post reads.

He, as indicated by the prosecutors, causelessly verbally abused, humiliated, threatened with physical violence, and restricted the child's communication with relatives and peers.

And in November 2021, he raped his own daughter in the car. - the prosecutor's office stated.

When imposing the sentence, the prosecutor asked the court to take into account that the man, who had been repeatedly convicted before, committed the crime against his own daughter during his probation period.

The court handed down a verdict - the Vinnytsia resident was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his minor daughter and for storing firearms and ammunition without a permit provided by law. - the prosecutors summarized.

Kravchenko interrogated the accused in the funicular murder case