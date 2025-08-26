$41.430.15
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
10:16 AM • 27189 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 15670 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 25809 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 16510 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 91333 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 49800 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 51370 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 172962 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 94532 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
A Vinnytsia resident who raped his underage daughter was sentenced to 13 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

A Vinnytsia resident was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his underage daughter. The man systematically subjected her to psychological and physical violence.

A Vinnytsia resident who raped his underage daughter was sentenced to 13 years in prison

A man who systematically subjected his daughter to psychological and physical abuse under the pretext of upbringing has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Andriy Kostik, Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, who represented the state prosecution in court sessions and defended the interests of the minor victim, proved in court the guilt of a man who, for almost a year, systematically subjected his daughter to psychological and physical abuse under the pretext of upbringing.

- the post reads.

He, as indicated by the prosecutors, causelessly verbally abused, humiliated, threatened with physical violence, and restricted the child's communication with relatives and peers.

And in November 2021, he raped his own daughter in the car.

- the prosecutor's office stated.

When imposing the sentence, the prosecutor asked the court to take into account that the man, who had been repeatedly convicted before, committed the crime against his own daughter during his probation period.

The court handed down a verdict - the Vinnytsia resident was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his minor daughter and for storing firearms and ammunition without a permit provided by law.

- the prosecutors summarized.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Ammunition
Child
Vinnytsia Oblast