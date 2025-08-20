Kravchenko interrogated the accused in the funicular murder case

During the court hearing in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko tried to find out from the accused whether he really urged the victim to go serve in the army. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"You sent a child to serve in the army. Were you unhappy that the child was not serving in the army? Are you a TCC employee to send a teenager to serve?" - the Prosecutor General reacted to the video, in which the accused urged the victim to go serve in the army.

The accused refused to confirm that he urged the teenager to go serve. He also refused to state verbatim in court what he said at the scene, appealing that there was obscene language in those words.

The prosecution also emphasized that, according to the video materials, the victim and his companions behaved adequately, and to Kosov's threats, the victim only asked: "What did I do to you?".

Earlier, UNN reported that the court at today's session in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov heard the conclusions of the forensic medical expert. He noted that the cause of death was a piece of glass that inflicted the main wound to the victim's neck.



Ruslan Kravchenko informed the court that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.

Addition

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

Kyiv court extended the preventive measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.