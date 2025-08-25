$41.280.07
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Enrolling a child in school: the Ombudsman's Office explained the procedure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Dmytro Lubinets clarified the procedure for enrolling children in secondary education institutions. He named categories of children with priority rights and the necessary documents.

Enrolling a child in school: the Ombudsman's Office explained the procedure

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets explained how children are enrolled in secondary education institutions. In particular, he named the categories of children who have the right to enrollment, writes UNN with reference to Lubinets' page on Telegram.

Details

Lubinets reported that children who have a primary right to enrollment in a general secondary education institution (for obtaining primary and basic secondary education) are those who:

  • reside in the service area of the educational institution;
    • are siblings of children studying at this institution;
      • are children of the institution's employees;
        • are children with special educational needs and reside in the service area of a communal educational institution.

          It is important to know that a child with special educational needs is enrolled in an inclusive or special class based on the conclusion of a psychological and pedagogical assessment of the child's development or an extract from the protocol of the relevant commission. Lubinets clarified that if there is no special inclusive class in the educational institution, it must be created.

          The Ombudsman also added that for a child's enrollment, one of their parents submits an application, which indicates information about the series, number (if available), and date of issue of:

          • the child's birth certificate;
            • medical certificate in the form of primary accounting documentation No. 086/O “Medical certificate (extract from the medical record of an outpatient patient)”, approved by the order of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine dated 14.02.2012 No. 110 (edited on 25.07.2023 No. 1351) (submitted upon enrollment in full-time education or when combined with other forms of education).

              Such an application for enrollment, at the applicant's choice, can be submitted:

              • in person, by email, fax, or other electronic means;
                • in electronic form through AIKOM or other online services.

                  If your child's right to enrollment in a general secondary education institution has been violated, you can contact the founder of the educational institution (local self-government body)

                  - explained the Ombudsman's Office.

                  It is noted that in case the issue is not resolved, you should contact the Ombudsman's Office directly at the address Instytutska Street, 21/8, Kyiv, 01008.

                  You can also use the email [email protected], or call the number: 0 800 501 720; +38 044 299 74 08.

                  Addition

                  The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law "On Vocational Education" (No. 13107-d), which replaces vocational schools with vocational colleges. The new law provides for financial autonomy, simplified licensing, and active business participation in management.

                  Pavlo Zinchenko

                  SocietyEducation
                  Education
                  Child
                  Verkhovna Rada
                  Ukraine
                  Kyiv