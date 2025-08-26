Norway will help Ukraine get through the heating season and with gas purchases

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 11466 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 86714 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 61055 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 61039 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 183058 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 177808 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 68916 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 66838 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 66432 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51750 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.6m/s
70%
748mm
Popular news
Trump explained why Putin does not meet with ZelenskyyAugust 25, 05:08 PM • 10363 views
During exhumations in Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition discovered about fifty bodiesAugust 25, 05:33 PM • 7632 views
American actor Woody Allen was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" websiteAugust 25, 06:34 PM • 4850 views
In Egypt, a 13-year-old boy died after eating raw instant noodlesAugust 25, 06:57 PM • 4356 views
In Kyiv, military personnel were fined for speeding: police denied rumors of a “combat mission”August 25, 07:32 PM • 6928 views
Publications
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 77589 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 86720 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 183061 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 177810 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 135727 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 8580 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 77589 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 57452 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 93918 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 75375 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Oil
MIM-104 Patriot
KAB-1500L

Norway will help Ukraine get through the heating season and with gas purchases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Norway will help Ukraine get through winter and supports gas purchases, said Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office. The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre took place on August 25.

Norway will help Ukraine get through the heating season and with gas purchases

Norway will support Ukraine in getting through the heating season and will facilitate gas purchases. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Separately, we talked about energy. Norway will help Ukraine get through the winter, supporting gas purchases. Russia, on the other hand, deliberately targets our energy infrastructure.

- Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He informed that on Monday, August 25, a meeting took place between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

From the Ukrainian side were Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. From the Norwegian side - State Secretary of the Kingdom of Norway for International Relations Thomas Hornburg and Special Representative of the Kingdom of Norway for Ukraine Lars Ragnar Hansen.

"We talked about key things – diplomatic work to achieve a just peace, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, security guarantees, energy cooperation, and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," Yermak noted.

Recall

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Denys Shmyhal visited a Ukrainian drone manufacturing enterprise. Norway will allocate $8.5 billion to support Ukraine in 2026, with most of the funds going to military equipment.

Norway will allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine in 2025-2026. The country also participates in supplying Patriot systems, developing naval capabilities, and investing in the production of Ukrainian drones.

Vita Zelenetska

Economy
Electricity
Child
Oil
UN Convention on the Rights of the Child
Jonas Gahr Støre
Rustem Umerov
Anti-aircraft warfare
MIM-104 Patriot
Andriy Yermak
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Unmanned aerial vehicle