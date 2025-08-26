Norway will help Ukraine get through the heating season and with gas purchases

Norway will support Ukraine in getting through the heating season and will facilitate gas purchases. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Separately, we talked about energy. Norway will help Ukraine get through the winter, supporting gas purchases. Russia, on the other hand, deliberately targets our energy infrastructure. - Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He informed that on Monday, August 25, a meeting took place between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

From the Ukrainian side were Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. From the Norwegian side - State Secretary of the Kingdom of Norway for International Relations Thomas Hornburg and Special Representative of the Kingdom of Norway for Ukraine Lars Ragnar Hansen.

"We talked about key things – diplomatic work to achieve a just peace, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, security guarantees, energy cooperation, and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," Yermak noted.

Recall

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Denys Shmyhal visited a Ukrainian drone manufacturing enterprise. Norway will allocate $8.5 billion to support Ukraine in 2026, with most of the funds going to military equipment.

Norway will allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine in 2025-2026. The country also participates in supplying Patriot systems, developing naval capabilities, and investing in the production of Ukrainian drones.