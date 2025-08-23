In Kharkiv, an SUV collided with a trolleybus and a bus, injuring 8 people

In Kharkiv, on Heroes of Kharkiv Avenue, a road traffic accident occurred involving a Toyota car, a trolleybus, and a bus. Eight people were injured as a result of the accident. This is reported by UNN with reference to the police of Kharkiv region.

Details

According to law enforcement, six public transport passengers, including a 16-year-old girl, as well as the driver and passenger of the car, were injured. All injured were hospitalized.

An investigative and operational group from the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region and patrol police are working at the scene. The issue of entering information about the incident into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is currently being decided.

Recall

In Kharkiv on August 16, a Nissan driver drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a 20-year-old woman and her five-month-old child. The injured were taken to the hospital with injuries.

