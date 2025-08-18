Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway: Citroën collided with Volvo, three dead, including a child

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 248 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 3340 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 9060 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 15576 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 68655 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 79704 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 48429 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 65971 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 75499 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 140754 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.8m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: details about the consequences emergedPhotoVideoAugust 18, 07:20 AM • 39914 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 56831 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideo10:02 AM • 51119 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 37213 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?11:22 AM • 13515 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 248 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 9060 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 37964 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 57635 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 68653 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 54902 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 48304 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 82560 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 69867 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 136133 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Cruise missile
Oil
Construction

Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway: Citroën collided with Volvo, three dead, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1532 views

An accident involving a Citroën and a Volvo occurred on the Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Hostra Mohyla. As a result of the collision, three people died, including a child.

Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway: Citroën collided with Volvo, three dead, including a child

On Monday, August 18, a road accident occurred on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, in which three people died, including a child. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast.

Details

The tragedy occurred at 12:40 PM, near the village of Hostra Mohyla, located in the Stavyche settlement community of Bila Tserkva district, Kyiv Oblast. Rescuers from the 8th State Fire and Rescue Unit of Stavyche village went to the scene of the tragedy.

Rescuers established that a Citroën passenger car collided with a Volvo truck. As a result, the car ended up on the roadside, and three people, including a child, died on the spot.

The causes of the accident and all circumstances are being established. Rescuers extricated the bodies of the deceased.

Warning, photos 18+!!!

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Kyiv Oblast, a VAZ driver hit a woman in a wheelchair, who later died in the hospital. The driver was intoxicated – 2.1 per mille of alcohol was found in his blood.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
Child
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Citroën
Bila Tserkva
Odesa
Kyiv