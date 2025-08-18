Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway: Citroën collided with Volvo, three dead, including a child

On Monday, August 18, a road accident occurred on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, in which three people died, including a child. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast.

The tragedy occurred at 12:40 PM, near the village of Hostra Mohyla, located in the Stavyche settlement community of Bila Tserkva district, Kyiv Oblast. Rescuers from the 8th State Fire and Rescue Unit of Stavyche village went to the scene of the tragedy.

Rescuers established that a Citroën passenger car collided with a Volvo truck. As a result, the car ended up on the roadside, and three people, including a child, died on the spot.

The causes of the accident and all circumstances are being established. Rescuers extricated the bodies of the deceased.

