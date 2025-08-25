Almost 50 residents of Sumy region's border communities evacuated in just one week - OMA
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the evacuation from dangerous areas of Sumy region, 60,000 people have left, including 8,000 children. And recently, within a week, 47 residents, including 9 children, have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy region.
Places for accommodation have been prepared - assures Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, pointing to points of compact, transit, and long-term resettlement. It is also reported how many people have left since the beginning of the evacuation, according to UNN.
Details
Evacuation from the border communities of Sumy region continues.
Within a week, 47 residents, including 9 children, left the border communities.
About 60 thousand people (i.e., 63%) have left as of now, if counting from the beginning of the evacuation - including over 8 thousand children (accordingly - 91.9%).
According to the head of the OVA, there are currently almost 1500 vacant places for accommodation in the region in points of compact, transit, and long-term resettlement.
Recall
UNN previously reported that a forced evacuation of over 1800 children from Druzhkivka and several villages was announced in Donetsk region. This decision was made due to daily shelling of the region by Russian troops.
In Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, over 200 thousand people need evacuation. These are people who live in dangerous zones.