08:15 AM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Almost 50 residents of Sumy region's border communities evacuated in just one week - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Since the beginning of the evacuation from dangerous areas of Sumy region, 60,000 people have left, including 8,000 children. And recently, within a week, 47 residents, including 9 children, have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy region.

Almost 50 residents of Sumy region's border communities evacuated in just one week - OMA

Places for accommodation have been prepared - assures Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, pointing to points of compact, transit, and long-term resettlement. It is also reported how many people have left since the beginning of the evacuation, according to UNN.

Details

Evacuation from the border communities of Sumy region continues.

Within a week, 47 residents, including 9 children, left the border communities.

About 60 thousand people (i.e., 63%) have left as of now, if counting from the beginning of the evacuation - including over 8 thousand children (accordingly - 91.9%).

According to the head of the OVA, there are currently almost 1500 vacant places for accommodation in the region in points of compact, transit, and long-term resettlement.

Recall

UNN previously reported that a forced evacuation of over 1800 children from Druzhkivka and several villages was announced in Donetsk region. This decision was made due to daily shelling of the region by Russian troops.

In Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, over 200 thousand people need evacuation. These are people who live in dangerous zones.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Child
Druzhkivka
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast