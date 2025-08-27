New traffic rules for scooters and kayaks approved in Kyiv: what awaits violators

New rules of conduct on reservoirs will appear in Kyiv, and violators will be fined. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, announced that from now on, zones for riding sports boats, jet skis, and other watercraft will be defined in the city. Tkachenko reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the MCA, complaints often came to the authorities from Kyiv residents and city guests who were relaxing on the capital's reservoirs, stating that jet skis, kayaks, and other watercraft often appeared near vacationers who were swimming. They can pose a threat to human life, especially when children are in the reservoir.

We started to investigate. And it turned out that there are simply no local rules (of conduct on reservoirs - ed.) in Kyiv. The requirement to approve them has been in place since August 2022. In other regions, they were approved three years ago. But in Kyiv - either they overslept, or they didn't want to - Tkachenko stated.

He reported that as of today, special rules have already been signed, they have been approved by the City Administration and come into force. A message and an order regarding the new requirements will soon appear on the official portal of Kyiv.

Now we must record that there will be separate places for swimming on sports vessels, jet skis, and other means for water entertainment. And the security component will be a priority - emphasized the head of the MCA.

He noted that law enforcement officers will hold violators accountable for violating the new rules.

Up to a quarter of beach water samples do not meet standards: where you can and cannot swim