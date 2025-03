Rada fails to rename Pervomaisk and two other cities, names of Yuzhnoukrainsk and Yuzhny are changed

The Verkhovna Rada renamed Yuzhnoukrainsk to Pivdenoukrainsk and Yuzhne to Pivdenne, but failed to rename Pervomaisk, Synelnykove and Pavlohrad, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada renamed Yuzhnoukrainsk in Mykolaiv region to Pivdenoukrainsk. The Rada also renamed Pivdenne, Odesa district, Odesa region, to Pivdenne," the MP wrote.

"The renaming of Pavlohrad, Synelnykove and Pervomaisk failed," Goncharenko said.

