Historical renaming: which Ukrainian cities will get new names

Today, during a plenary session, MPs adopted a resolution to rename 327 settlements. The document received 281 votes, UNN reports.

As explained by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the names of settlements containing Russian and Soviet narratives or Russified names are being renamed.

So, which cities will soon get new names:

Dnipropetrovska oblast

the city of Novomoskovsk, Novomoskovsk district, to the city of Samar;

the town of Pershotravensk, Sinelnykivsky district, to the town of Shakhtarske;

Luhansk region

the city of Pervomaisk, Alchevsk district, to the city of Sokologorsk;

the town of Molodohvardiysk, Luhansk district, to the town of Otamanivka;

the city of Sievierodonetsk, Sievierodonetsk district, to the city of Siverskodonetsk;

Lviv region

the city of Chervonograd in Chervonograd district to the city of Sheptytsky;

Sumy region

Druzhba town of Shostka district to Khutir-Mykhailivskyi town;

Kharkiv region

the city of Krasnohrad, Krasnohrad district, to the city of Berestyn;

the town of Pervomaisky, Lozova district, to the town of Zlatopil;

Cherkasy region

Vatutino town of Zvenigorod district to the town of Bagachevo;

I hope that the issue of renaming Brovary has been finally put to rest, the name of the city remains unchanged - Ihor Sapozhko

A number of settlements have also been renamed. For example, in Vinnytsia region Pestelya village of Tulchyn district was renamed to Kiltiava village, and Pervomaiske village of Khmilnyk district to Postolove village;

in Dnipropetrovska oblast: Gorky village of Dniprovskyi district to Tytorove village; Chervonyi Zaporozhets village of Kryvyi Rih district to Vilnii Zaporozhets village; Hvardiyske village of Novomoskovskyi district to Zarichne village; Yurivka village of Pavlohradskyi district to Yuriivka village; Ilarionove village of Synelnykivka district to Yavornytske village; Pervomaiske village of Synelnykivka district to Dobrychi village;

in Donetsk region: Petrivka village of Bakhmut district to Novospaske village; Moskovske village of Horlivka district to Kulykivka village; Kuteynykove village of Donetsk district to Popova Balka village; Novomoskovske village of Donetsk district to Tykhove village; Andriivka village of Kramatorsk district to Sukhanivka village; Nikolske village of Mariupol district to Mykilske village; Voskhod village of Pokrovsk district to Skhidne village; Zhelanne village of Pokrovske district to Blahodatne village; Krasnoyarske village of Pokrovske district to Chernihivka village; Lastochkino village of Pokrovske district to Krynychne village; Nadezhdinka village of Pokrovske district to Nadezhdivka village; Pervoe May Day village of Pokrovske district to Leontovychi village; Pushkino village of Pokrovske district to Chumatske village; Severne village of Pokrovske district to Pivnichne village;

in Zhytomyr region: Pershotravneve village of Berdychiv district to Lebedynske village; Pershotravensk village of Zvyagel district to Porcelain village; Pershotravneve village of Korosten district to Kvartsytne village;

in Zaporizhzhia region: Maksyma Gorky village of Melitopol district to Koshove village; Peremozhne village of Melitopol district to Sichove village;

in Kirovohrad region: Yelyzavetgradka village of Kropyvnytskyi district to Haidamatske village; Novhorodka village of Kropyvnytskyi district to Kamianets village; Pershotravneve village of Kropyvnytskyi district to Pelahiivka village; Balakhivka village of Oleksandriia district to Ingulets village;

in Luhansk region: Komisarivka village of Alchevsk district to Holubivka village; Krasnodarskyi village of Dovzhanskyi district to Prykordonne village; Cheliuskynets village of Luhansk district to Titarenkove village; Novopskov village of Starobilsk district to Aidar village; in Mykolaiv region: Hreihove village of Mykolaiv district to Myroliubove village;

in Odesa region: Petrivka village of Berezivskyi district to Buyalyk village; Berezyne village of Bolhradskyi district to Soborne village; Borodino village of Bolhradskyi district to Budzhak village; Tarutyno village of Bolhradskyi district to Bessarabske village; Suvorove village of Izmailskyi district to Katlabuh village;

in Poltava region: the village of Dekabristiv in Myrhorod district to the village of Myrne;

in Sumy region: Pytomnyk village of Konotop district to Sadove village;

in Kharkiv region: Gorky village of Bohodukhiv district to Shchaslyve village; Pershotravneve village of Bohodukhiv city territorial community of Bohodukhiv district to Mandrychyne village; Pershotravneve village of Zolochiv settlement territorial community of Bohodukhiv district to Ridne village; Pervotravneve village of Izium district to Stepy village; Panyutine village of Lozova district to Lymanivka village; Pervotravneve village of Kharkiv district to Naukove village; Chkalovske village of Chuhuiv district to Prolisne village;

in Kherson region: Kommunarske village of Genichesk district to Kozatske village; Pytomnyk village of Kakhovka district to Chumatske village; Pervomaiske village of Kherson district to Neslumne village; Poima village of Kherson district to Zaplava village.

Villages have also been renamed, so the map of Ukraine will soon include such villages as Novyi Kovrai, Osavulske, Gudzivka, Zmorshky, Chumaky, Syabry, Cossack Sloboda, and Velyten, Bardakivka, Hnylovody, Lebedyny Bobryk, Masoniv, Moldovanka, Bolharka, Milyardivka, Novyi Paris, Dykyi Khutir, Velykozabolotne, Tykhyi Stav, Yordanivka, Kizya, Tashlyk Station, Athens, and others.