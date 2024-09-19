ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107008 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111501 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180569 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144599 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147306 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178787 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

I hope that the issue of renaming Brovary has been finally put to rest, the name of the city remains unchanged - Ihor Sapozhko

I hope that the issue of renaming Brovary has been finally put to rest, the name of the city remains unchanged - Ihor Sapozhko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15170 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a resolution to rename 327 settlements, but Brovary is not on the list. Mayor Ihor Sapozhko confirmed that the city's name remains unchanged.

Brovary is not on the list of more than 300 settlements that were renamed by the Verkhovna Rada on September 19. The name of the city remains unchanged. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel , according to UNN .

Details

The Verkhovna Rada has just passed a resolution to change the names of 327 settlements in Ukraine. Brovary is not on the list of cities to be renamed. This means that the name of our city remains the same - Brovary! I hope that this will finally put an end to the issue of renaming Brovary

Recall

On September 19, as part of decommunization, the Verkhovna Rada passed a resolution to rename 327 settlements in Ukraine.

Optional

A resolution to rename Brovary to Brovary was previously registered by a group of MPs led by a representative of the Golos faction, Roman Lozynsky.

Residents of Brovary do not support the initiative of the Verkhovna Rada to change the name of their city to Brovary. This is evidenced by a survey conducted by journalists of UNN on the streets of the city.

At an extraordinary session, members of the Brovary City Council almost unanimously approved an appeal to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk with a request not to submit a draft resolution to rename Brovary to Brovary.

According to the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, there are three conclusions of scientific institutions of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine that the name “Brovary” is historical and should be preserved.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPoliticsKyiv region
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary

