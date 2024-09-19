I hope that the issue of renaming Brovary has been finally put to rest, the name of the city remains unchanged - Ihor Sapozhko

Brovary is not on the list of more than 300 settlements that were renamed by the Verkhovna Rada on September 19. The name of the city remains unchanged. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel , according to UNN .

Details

The Verkhovna Rada has just passed a resolution to change the names of 327 settlements in Ukraine. Brovary is not on the list of cities to be renamed. This means that the name of our city remains the same - Brovary! I hope that this will finally put an end to the issue of renaming Brovary - Ihor Sapozhko wrote.

Recall

On September 19, as part of decommunization, the Verkhovna Rada passed a resolution to rename 327 settlements in Ukraine.

Optional

A resolution to rename Brovary to Brovary was previously registered by a group of MPs led by a representative of the Golos faction, Roman Lozynsky.

Residents of Brovary do not support the initiative of the Verkhovna Rada to change the name of their city to Brovary. This is evidenced by a survey conducted by journalists of UNN on the streets of the city.

At an extraordinary session, members of the Brovary City Council almost unanimously approved an appeal to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk with a request not to submit a draft resolution to rename Brovary to Brovary.

According to the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, there are three conclusions of scientific institutions of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine that the name “Brovary” is historical and should be preserved.