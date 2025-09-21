Russian army attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: there are casualties and destruction - OVA

Throughout the day, the Russian army attacked Nikopol, Synelnykove, Dnipro, and Pavlohrad districts. Two people were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Details

According to the OVA, the occupiers continued shelling Nikopol region with drones and artillery. The district center, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities came under attack. As a result of the attack, a 68-year-old man was injured. He received medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Damage was recorded to four private houses, several outbuildings, and a car in the region. The gas pipeline was also affected.

The Russians also struck the Malomykhailivka community in Synelnykove district, using aerial bombs. A 76-year-old woman was injured there. A kindergarten, garages, and private homes were destroyed.

Recall

On the night of September 20, a Russian missile hit a residential high-rise building in Dnipro. As a result of the strike, 26 people were reported injured and 1 killed.

