Occupiers trying to gain a foothold in Dnipropetrovsk region - spokesman for the 'Dnipro' Joint Forces Operation Group Tregubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Spokesman for the 'Dnipro' Joint Forces Operation Group Viktor Tregubov reported that Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region are frequent, mostly across the border of Donetsk region. The occupiers are trying to infiltrate through open terrain, using weather conditions.

Occupiers trying to gain a foothold in Dnipropetrovsk region - spokesman for the 'Dnipro' Joint Forces Operation Group Tregubov

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian attacks are quite frequent. They mostly occur across the border of the Donetsk region, but there are also attempts to gain a foothold with varying degrees of success. This was stated by the spokesman of the OSOU "Dnipro" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

When asked what the so-called gray zone in the region represents, Tregubov replied: "There are nuances here that I would not like to comment on, but in general, the gray zone is a relatively open area through which the Russians try to penetrate directly into Ukrainian territory every day. The problem there is that the Dnipropetrovsk region is quite open, so it may not be as convenient for the Russians to climb there as, for example, somewhere where there are more forest belts."

They don't have much time left to use it. After all, soon there will be bare trees, so they are trying to use this moment, this opportunity to actively realize this opportunity that the weather and nature still allow. In general, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, attacks are quite frequent, attacks mostly occur across the border of the Donetsk region, but there are also attempts to gain a foothold with varying degrees of success. Another matter is how long these attempts to gain a foothold will last, but here we will not tell or announce anything. We will see how it will be.

- added Tregubov.

Addition

On August 26, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces stopped the advance of the Russians and continue to control the village of Zaporizke in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast