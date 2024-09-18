Parliament to consider resolution on renaming 333 geographical names - MP
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a resolution on the de-Russification of 333 geographical names. Among the proposals: Novopskovsk will become Aidar, Sinelnykove will become Ridnopillia, Yuzhnoukrainsk will become Gard, and Dekabristov village will become Myrny.
The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a resolution to rename 333 geographical names, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn said on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"The Verkhovna Rada will consider a resolution that should finalize the stage of de-Russification (No. 11188). It is about renaming 333 geographical imperial and Soviet names," MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn said on Telegram.
According to him, according to the proposals: Novopskovsk will become Aidar; Sinelnykove, a town named after a Russian general, will be Ridnopillia; Yuzhnoukrainsk will receive the Cossack name Gard; and the village of Dekabristov will be Myrny.
