Parliament to consider resolution on renaming 333 geographical names - MP

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a resolution to rename 333 geographical names, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn said on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada will consider a resolution that should finalize the stage of de-Russification (No. 11188). It is about renaming 333 geographical imperial and Soviet names," MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn said on Telegram.

According to him, according to the proposals: Novopskovsk will become Aidar; Sinelnykove, a town named after a Russian general, will be Ridnopillia; Yuzhnoukrainsk will receive the Cossack name Gard; and the village of Dekabristov will be Myrny.

