The enemy attacked Kharkiv at night with S-300 and UAVs: the building of the district administration was damaged

On the night of May 17, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv twice: a UAV hit the open area and an S-300 fired at Nemyshlyansky district, causing damage and no casualties. Two people were killed and nine others were wounded in Kharkiv region yesterday as a result of Russian shelling from various types of weapons, including four medical workers and the head of the MMA. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

According to Syniehubov, at 00:50 in Kharkiv, the enemy hit an open area with a UAV. The windows of a 5-storey residential building were partially damaged. The building of the city district administration was also damaged.

In addition, at night, the Russian army shelled the Nemyshlyansky district of the city with S-300 systems. There was no damage or casualties.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, on May 17, two people were killed and nine others injured as a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region.

00:09 м. Kharkiv. UAV hits an open area. 3 houses were damaged.

19:00 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka village. The shelling damaged the roof of a private house and a fence.

14:30 In Vovchansk, 4 employees of a medical institution, a civilian man and the head of the MVA were injured as a result of shelling of an intermediate evacuation point.



13:00 с. Sinelnykove. Private houses were damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers. One person was wounded: 2 men of 35 and 33 years old. A 35-year-old man died.



12:00 A 52-year-old man was wounded in the shelling of Vovchansk.



08:00 с. Krasne, Kharkiv district. An 86-year-old man died as a result of a drone dropping a munition.

russian disinformation claims that Ukrainian troops are seizing kindergartens and hospitals in Kharkiv region

As for the offensive actions of Russian troops, according to Sinegubov, 10 combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. Defense forces repelled eight attacks near the towns of Liptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian units in the Shebekino-Vovchansk area. According to Mr. Syniehubov, the situation in Vovchansk is under control.

According to the head of the RMA, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the Kupiansk sector. In some areas, our troops are taking measures to improve the tactical situation.

Another firefight continues in the Krokhmalne-Berestove area. According to Syniehubov, the situation there is also under control.

Russia lacks forces for a strategic breakthrough in Kharkiv region - NATO commander