Kurylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In the Kharkiv region, the occupants shelled Kupyansk, wounding two people on the territory of the educational institution. The enemy also struck the village of Kurylivka, causing a grass fire.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv at night with S-300s and drones, damaging the district administration building and a residential building. Over the day, 2 people were killed and 9 injured in the region due to Russian shelling.
As a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, 2 civilians were killed, 3 others were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure in about 15 settlements were damaged.
As a result of Russian shelling, a large-scale fire broke out in Kurylivka, Kharkiv region, destroying 3 houses and outbuildings over an area of 600 square meters.
The Russian army shelled Kharkiv's energy infrastructure with S-300 missiles, and an apartment was damaged. Over the past day, three people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl, and four others were injured by Russian shelling in the region.
Russian forces shelled several settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings, a business, an educational institution, a cafe, and wounding at least 5 people.
Russian troops fired mortars, artillery, and S-300 missile systems at about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, damaging buildings and injuring two civilians in Vovchansk and Kupiansk.
At about 15:00, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, damaging private houses, but there were no casualties.
One woman was killed and two men were injured as a result of russian artillery shelling of the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv region on March 28, 2024.
Ten people were wounded and five killed in a rocket attack on Kharkiv on March 20.
At night, Russia launched a massive drone attack on television infrastructure in Kharkiv region, and during the day shelled about 15 settlements in the region, damaging buildings.
Russian troops shelled a village in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings and outbuildings, reports the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.
A 67-year-old woman died during the shelling of Kurylivka village in Kharkiv region by Russian troops.
The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration announced that families with children living in 18 frontline villages in the Velykoburlutsk and Vilkhuvata communities will be forcibly evacuated due to the danger from constant Russian shelling.
On the night of February 27, units of the National Guard in the Kharkiv region destroyed two Russian kamikaze drones. The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the wreckage of the downed "Shahed"
Russian shelling in Kharkiv region damaged an educational institution in the village of Dovzhyk and a farm in the village of Kurylivka.
Two civilian grain storage facilities in the village of Pisochyn, Kharkiv region, were hit by Russian S-300 missiles at night.
Two farm workers were killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian artillery shelling of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Kurylivka, Kharkiv region of Ukraine.
A 55-year-old farm worker in the village of Kurylivka, Kharkiv region, was killed by Russian shelling.
As a result of Russian shelling of civilian areas in Kupyansk district, a 71-year-old woman was wounded and several houses were damaged.