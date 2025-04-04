Kurylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12471 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21852 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60790 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207207 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119055 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386116 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306752 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213098 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243884 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254942 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Enemy fires on territory of educational institution in Kupyansk: two wounded

In the Kharkiv region, the occupants shelled Kupyansk, wounding two people on the territory of the educational institution. The enemy also struck the village of Kurylivka, causing a grass fire.

War • October 7, 02:00 PM • 15968 views

The enemy attacked Kharkiv at night with S-300 and UAVs: the building of the district administration was damaged

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv at night with S-300s and drones, damaging the district administration building and a residential building. Over the day, 2 people were killed and 9 injured in the region due to Russian shelling.

War • May 17, 06:01 AM • 39227 views

Occupants shelled Kharkiv and about 15 settlements of the region: there are dead and wounded

As a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, 2 civilians were killed, 3 others were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure in about 15 settlements were damaged.

War • April 21, 07:22 AM • 71764 views

Large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling - SES

As a result of Russian shelling, a large-scale fire broke out in Kurylivka, Kharkiv region, destroying 3 houses and outbuildings over an area of 600 square meters.

Society • April 20, 10:40 PM • 29143 views

In the morning, the Russian army struck Kharkiv with S-300 missiles: energy infrastructure was hit, an apartment was damaged

The Russian army shelled Kharkiv's energy infrastructure with S-300 missiles, and an apartment was damaged. Over the past day, three people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl, and four others were injured by Russian shelling in the region.

War • April 11, 06:00 AM • 32942 views

Russians attacked Kharkiv with UMBP D-30, shelled the region with KABs and Lancet, there are wounded - RMA

Russian forces shelled several settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings, a business, an educational institution, a cafe, and wounding at least 5 people.

War • April 10, 06:15 AM • 24587 views

Occupants fired from S-300 and KABs in Kharkiv region overnight: two wounded

Russian troops fired mortars, artillery, and S-300 missile systems at about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, damaging buildings and injuring two civilians in Vovchansk and Kupiansk.

Society • April 2, 05:39 AM • 29649 views

Kharkiv region: prosecutors show Kurylivtsi village after Russian shelling

At about 15:00, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, damaging private houses, but there were no casualties.

War • April 1, 05:51 PM • 26882 views

Strike in Kharkiv region: the number of wounded increased to two

One woman was killed and two men were injured as a result of russian artillery shelling of the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv region on March 28, 2024.

War • March 28, 01:33 PM • 22680 views

In Kharkiv, the number of wounded due to enemy attack increased to 10

Ten people were wounded and five killed in a rocket attack on Kharkiv on March 20.

War • March 21, 08:08 AM • 28670 views

Russian Federation massively attacked Kharkiv region's telecommunications infrastructure with drones at night - OVA

At night, Russia launched a massive drone attack on television infrastructure in Kharkiv region, and during the day shelled about 15 settlements in the region, damaging buildings.

War • March 14, 06:40 AM • 28569 views

The Russian army struck again in Kupyansk district in the morning: the prosecutor's office showed the consequences

Russian troops shelled a village in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings and outbuildings, reports the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

War • March 13, 11:45 AM • 23908 views

Occupants shelled a village in Kharkiv region: an elderly woman was killed

A 67-year-old woman died during the shelling of Kurylivka village in Kharkiv region by Russian troops.

War • March 5, 09:21 AM • 23006 views

Families with children are forcibly evacuated from 18 villages of Velykoburlutska and Vilkhuvatska communities in Kharkiv region

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration announced that families with children living in 18 frontline villages in the Velykoburlutsk and Vilkhuvata communities will be forcibly evacuated due to the danger from constant Russian shelling.

Society • February 29, 07:44 PM • 29782 views

Two russian "shahids" were shot down in Kharkiv region at night: Interior Ministry shows wreckage of kamikaze drones

On the night of February 27, units of the National Guard in the Kharkiv region destroyed two Russian kamikaze drones. The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the wreckage of the downed "Shahed"

War • February 27, 12:58 PM • 24611 views

Educational institution and farm damaged by Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

Russian shelling in Kharkiv region damaged an educational institution in the village of Dovzhyk and a farm in the village of Kurylivka.

War • February 27, 06:47 AM • 28519 views

Two hangars with grain hit by Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv region at night, Shaheds hit recreation center - RMA

Two civilian grain storage facilities in the village of Pisochyn, Kharkiv region, were hit by Russian S-300 missiles at night.

War • February 26, 06:43 AM • 39502 views

Russian strike on farm in Kharkiv region: two workers killed, two more wounded

Two farm workers were killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian artillery shelling of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Kurylivka, Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

War • February 13, 08:51 AM • 29947 views

Occupants shell a farm in Kharkiv region, a worker is killed

A 55-year-old farm worker in the village of Kurylivka, Kharkiv region, was killed by Russian shelling.

War • February 13, 07:17 AM • 24664 views

Kharkiv region: prosecutors show consequences of shelling in Pishchane and Hlushkivka

As a result of Russian shelling of civilian areas in Kupyansk district, a 71-year-old woman was wounded and several houses were damaged.

War • February 6, 04:46 PM • 25163 views