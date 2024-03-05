Occupants shelled a village in Kharkiv region: an elderly woman was killed

Russian troops shelled the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv region today, and one person was reported dead - a 67-year-old woman. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

At 10:30 a.m., Russian troops shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district. A 67-year-old civilian woman died as a result of the terrorist attack - wrote Sinegubov on social media.

According to him, specialized services are working at the sites of the hits.

Yesterday, the Russian army shelled about 17 settlements in Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars. In particular, a village in Bohodukhiv district was attacked during the unloading of humanitarian aid. One person was injured as a result of hostile shelling of Kupyansk district.