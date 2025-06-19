President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a real ceasefire, stating that he is ready to meet in any format with those who make decisions and have the appropriate authority, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, even though he has exceeded his constitutional powers for at least three terms. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

A real ceasefire is needed, a real end to the war is needed. Ukraine is ready to meet at the highest level, and this level is precisely decision-making. I am ready to meet in any format with those who make decisions and have the appropriate authority, including with Putin, even though he has exceeded his constitutional powers for at least three terms. It would be desirable to end the war within President Trump's term. I am counting heavily on his help, I am counting heavily on the influence of the USA. This is what can help. Sanctions are needed, diplomacy is needed. Security is needed. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Yesterday, June 18, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, during which he stated that he is not against meeting for negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but this meeting can only happen at the final stage of negotiations on ending the war. Moreover, he reiterated the propaganda cliché about "the issue of Zelenskyy's legitimacy".