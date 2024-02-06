ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Kharkiv region: prosecutors show consequences of shelling in Pishchane and Hlushkivka

Kharkiv region: prosecutors show consequences of shelling in Pishchane and Hlushkivka

Kyiv

As a result of Russian shelling of civilian areas in Kupyansk district, a 71-year-old woman was wounded and several houses were damaged.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian invaders shelled the civilian infrastructure of the Kupiansk and Kuryliv communities. As a result of these attacks, a local resident was injured in the village of Pishchane and residential buildings were also damaged, and in Hlushkivka, in addition to local houses, an agricultural enterprise was also hit. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

A civilian was injured as a result of hostile shelling of civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk district - proceedings have been initiated

- the agency said.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 6, at about 9:00 a.m., the Russian military shelled the village of Pishchane, Kupyansk district. As a result, a local resident, a 71-year-old woman, was injured. In addition, racist shells damaged residential buildings in the village.

According to preliminary data, the shelling was carried out with artillery.

The same morning, the occupiers once again shelled the village of Hlushkivka in the Kurylivska community. As a result, a car caught fire and six residential buildings were damaged.

The Russians also shelled this village the night before. On February 5, at around 21:00, the Russian armed forces hit the warehouses of a local agricultural enterprise with MLRS. The farmers' tractor was also damaged.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Earlier , UNN reported with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Military District Oleh Syniehubov that the enemy had shelled 20 settlements in Kharkiv region that day. About 17 civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed, including residential buildings. He said this during a telethon.  

In particular, a Russian attack on Tokarivka in the Kherson region this morning claimed the life of a manand wounded two more people.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
kurylivka-dnipropetrovsk-oblastKurylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

