The enemy shelled two settlements in Kharkiv region: a school and an enterprise were destroyed - Syniehubov

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101740 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128426 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129667 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171186 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169194 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275357 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177806 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167005 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244108 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101414 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84251 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80865 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93207 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33602 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275357 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229325 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254776 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240680 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1721 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128426 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103617 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103763 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120074 views
The enemy shelled two settlements in Kharkiv region: a school and an enterprise were destroyed - Syniehubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22502 views

Russians shelled two settlements in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, destroying a school in two villages and burning down 10 hangars at an enterprise, where a truck was also damaged.

Today, Russians shelled two settlements in Chuhuiv district in Kharkiv region. In two villages of the district, a school and an enterprise were destroyed, 10 hangars burned down and a truck was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

"The enemy also continues to shell populated areas. And today it is quite intense. Vovchansk community consists of two settlements. In Okhrimivka, a civilian enterprise was almost completely destroyed. These were either unguided or guided bombs. Our units are still investigating. Another strike was in Varvarovka, where a school was destroyed. Fortunately, no one was injured," said Sinegubov.

Mr. Syniehubov also added that the strike on the company in Okhrimivka burned down 10 hangars and damaged a truck.

Recall

During the last day, the enemy fired at 20 localities in Kharkiv region. About 17 civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed, including residential buildings.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
chuhuivChuhuiv
kharkivKharkiv

