The enemy shelled two settlements in Kharkiv region: a school and an enterprise were destroyed - Syniehubov

Today, Russians shelled two settlements in Chuhuiv district in Kharkiv region. In two villages of the district, a school and an enterprise were destroyed, 10 hangars burned down and a truck was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

"The enemy also continues to shell populated areas. And today it is quite intense. Vovchansk community consists of two settlements. In Okhrimivka, a civilian enterprise was almost completely destroyed. These were either unguided or guided bombs. Our units are still investigating. Another strike was in Varvarovka, where a school was destroyed. Fortunately, no one was injured," said Sinegubov.

Mr. Syniehubov also added that the strike on the company in Okhrimivka burned down 10 hangars and damaged a truck.

Recall

During the last day, the enemy fired at 20 localities in Kharkiv region. About 17 civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed, including residential buildings.