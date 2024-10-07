Enemy fires on territory of educational institution in Kupyansk: two wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled Kupyansk today, wounding two people on the territory of an educational institution, and struck the village of Kurylivka, causing a grass fire. This was reported on Monday by the Kharkiv RMA in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Today at about 16:00, the invaders struck the city of Kupyansk. A 35-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman sustained explosive wounds as a result of the attack on the territory of the educational institution," the statement said.

As indicated, the victims were hospitalized in a medical facility, and the relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.

"In addition, the enemy struck the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district, causing a grass fire," the RMA reported.

