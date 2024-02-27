Two russian "shahids" were shot down in Kharkiv region at night: Interior Ministry shows wreckage of kamikaze drones

Last night, units of the National Guard destroyed two Russian kamikaze drones in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that mobile fire teams eliminated the targets as soon as they entered the area of impact.

Slobozhansky Guardsmen destroyed two enemy "shahids" over Kharkiv region overnight - the Interior Ministry said.

Addendum

On the night of February 27, 2024, the enemy attacked with ballistic and guided missiles. The Russians also launched 13 kamikaze drones into Ukraine.

Overnight, the Air Defense Forces shot down 11 attack UAVs and two X-59 missiles.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region, an educational institution in the village of Dovzhyk and a farm in the village of Kurylivka were damaged.