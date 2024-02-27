$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Two russian "shahids" were shot down in Kharkiv region at night: Interior Ministry shows wreckage of kamikaze drones

 24611 views

On the night of February 27, units of the National Guard in the Kharkiv region destroyed two Russian kamikaze drones. The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the wreckage of the downed "Shahed"

Two russian "shahids" were shot down in Kharkiv region at night: Interior Ministry shows wreckage of kamikaze drones

Last night, units of the National Guard destroyed two Russian kamikaze drones in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that mobile fire teams eliminated the targets as soon as they entered the area of impact. 

Slobozhansky Guardsmen destroyed two enemy "shahids" over Kharkiv region overnight

- the Interior Ministry said. 

Addendum

On the night of February 27, 2024, the enemy attacked with ballistic and guided missiles. The Russians also launched 13 kamikaze drones into Ukraine. 

Overnight, the Air Defense Forces shot down 11 attack UAVs and two X-59 missiles.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region, an educational institution in the village of Dovzhyk and a farm in the village of Kurylivka were damaged.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Kurylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kh-59
Kharkiv
