Two russian "shahids" were shot down in Kharkiv region at night: Interior Ministry shows wreckage of kamikaze drones
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of February 27, units of the National Guard in the Kharkiv region destroyed two Russian kamikaze drones. The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the wreckage of the downed "Shahed"
Last night, units of the National Guard destroyed two Russian kamikaze drones in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.
Details
The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that mobile fire teams eliminated the targets as soon as they entered the area of impact.
Slobozhansky Guardsmen destroyed two enemy "shahids" over Kharkiv region overnight
Addendum
On the night of February 27, 2024, the enemy attacked with ballistic and guided missiles. The Russians also launched 13 kamikaze drones into Ukraine.
Overnight, the Air Defense Forces shot down 11 attack UAVs and two X-59 missiles.
Recall
As a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region, an educational institution in the village of Dovzhyk and a farm in the village of Kurylivka were damaged.