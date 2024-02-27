Educational institution and farm damaged by Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

Russian troops shelled more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. An educational institution was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Dovzhyk, and a farm was hit in Kurylivka. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the JFO Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

More than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Kozachok, Veterinary, Vovchansk, etc. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Sinkivka, Velykyi Burluk and others. - wrote Sinegubov on social media.

According to him, at about 00:25 in Dergachi, Kharkiv district, the enemy hit an open area. As a result of the shelling, grass was burning. There were no casualties.

Around 00:05 in the village of Dovzhyk, Bohodukhiv district, an educational institution was damaged by enemy shelling. The 3-storey building was partially destroyed. There are no casualties, said Mr. Sinegubov.

In addition, at 23:20, the Russian army shelled Kurylivka village in Kupyansk district. A civilian farm was hit. As a result of the shelling, a hangar was on fire. There were no casualties.

At 12:00 a private house was burning in Vovchansk as a result of hostile fire. There were no casualties, said Synehubov.

