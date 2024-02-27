Educational institution and farm damaged by Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 50347 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 116787 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 282540 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215564 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239194 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21219 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29229 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29072 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72918 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 80003 views
Educational institution and farm damaged by Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28519 views

Russian shelling in Kharkiv region damaged an educational institution in the village of Dovzhyk and a farm in the village of Kurylivka.

Educational institution and farm damaged by Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

Russian troops shelled more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. An educational institution was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Dovzhyk, and a farm was hit in Kurylivka. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the JFO Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports. 

More than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Kozachok, Veterinary, Vovchansk, etc. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Sinkivka, Velykyi Burluk and others. 

- wrote Sinegubov on social media.

According to him, at about 00:25 in Dergachi, Kharkiv district, the enemy hit an open area. As a result of the shelling, grass was burning. There were no casualties. 

Around 00:05 in the village of Dovzhyk, Bohodukhiv district, an educational institution was damaged by enemy shelling. The 3-storey building was partially destroyed. There are no casualties, said Mr. Sinegubov. 

In addition, at 23:20, the Russian army shelled Kurylivka village in Kupyansk district.  A civilian farm was hit. As a result of the shelling, a hangar was on fire. There were no casualties.

At 12:00 a private house was burning in Vovchansk as a result of hostile fire. There were no casualties, said Synehubov. 

Russians shell a lyceum in Dnipropetrovs'k region 27.02.24, 07:36

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

