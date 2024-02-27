Russians shell a lyceum in Dnipropetrovs'k region

From late in the evening until the morning, Russians fired several times at Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by the head of the JFO Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians fired from heavy artillery at the district center, Myrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. In total, the enemy sent 25 shells there.

No people were injured. One of the lyceums was damaged. The windows were smashed. A truck and an excavator were damaged the statement said.

