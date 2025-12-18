98 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 98 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 56 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Starytsia and in the direction of Okhrimivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the directions of the settlements of Kurylivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out four attacks towards Chervony Stav and in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka and Zarichne. One battle is ongoing.

The Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Sloviansk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the areas of Serebryanka and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements were recorded today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 35 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards Toretsk, Novy Shakhove, and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 28 enemy attacks. Battles are ongoing in seven locations.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Oleksandrograf, Stepove, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda, Rybne, and towards the settlements of Ivanivka, Lisne, Nove Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and five more combat engagements are ongoing. Lisne was hit by an aerial bomb.

Since the beginning of the day in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders have repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the area of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia; three more combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Huliaipole and Ternuvate.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out one attack in the direction of Novoandriivka. The enemy dropped aerial bombs on Balabyne and Malokaterynivka.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Prydniprovsky direction at this time, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 484 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine