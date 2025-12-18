98 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

$42.340.00
03:48 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 27095 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 8264 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 34411 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 33657 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 5908 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 33858 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM
UNN Lite
Actual
98 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2742 views

Since the beginning of the day, 98 combat engagements have been recorded, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The defense forces are repelling attacks in several directions, and battles are ongoing in many locations.

98 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 98 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 56 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Starytsia and in the direction of Okhrimivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the directions of the settlements of Kurylivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out four attacks towards Chervony Stav and in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka and Zarichne. One battle is ongoing.

The Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Sloviansk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the areas of Serebryanka and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements were recorded today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 35 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards Toretsk, Novy Shakhove, and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 28 enemy attacks. Battles are ongoing in seven locations.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Oleksandrograf, Stepove, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda, Rybne, and towards the settlements of Ivanivka, Lisne, Nove Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and five more combat engagements are ongoing. Lisne was hit by an aerial bomb.

Since the beginning of the day in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders have repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the area of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia; three more combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Huliaipole and Ternuvate.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out one attack in the direction of Novoandriivka. The enemy dropped aerial bombs on Balabyne and Malokaterynivka.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Prydniprovsky direction at this time, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 484 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine18.12.25, 07:44 • 12823 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Kurylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zvanivka
Gulyaypole
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kupiansk