03:48 PM • 12286 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22705 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21348 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38895 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30466 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17641 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18463 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13908 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28593 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11650 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 484 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12833 views

Over the past day, December 17, the Russian army lost 950 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as 484 units of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.12.25 amounted to approximately 1,193,300 personnel.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 484 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, December 17, the Russian army lost 950 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as 484 units of equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.12.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1,193,300 (+950) people;
    • tanks - 11,432 (+5) units;
      • armored combat vehicles - 23,758 (+0) units;
        • artillery systems - 35,232 (+27) units;
          • MLRS - 1,573 (+2) units;
            • air defense systems - 1,263 (+1) units;
              • aircraft - 432 (+0) units;
                • helicopters - 347 (+0) units;
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 91,716 (+330) units;
                    • cruise missiles - 4,073 (+0) units;
                      • ships / boats - 28 (+0) units;
                        • submarines - 2 (+0) units;
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 70,480 (+119) units;
                            • special equipment - 4,027 (+0) units.

                              The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the field artillery depot of the 101st Logistics Brigade of the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation in Luhansk region. The operation was carried out on the night of December 17, 2025, using FP-2 strike UAVs.

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              Luhansk Oblast
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine