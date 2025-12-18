Russian army lost 950 servicemen and 484 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, December 17, the Russian army lost 950 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as 484 units of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.12.25 amounted to approximately 1,193,300 personnel.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.12.25 are approximately:
- personnel - about 1,193,300 (+950) people;
- tanks - 11,432 (+5) units;
- armored combat vehicles - 23,758 (+0) units;
- artillery systems - 35,232 (+27) units;
- MLRS - 1,573 (+2) units;
- air defense systems - 1,263 (+1) units;
- aircraft - 432 (+0) units;
- helicopters - 347 (+0) units;
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 91,716 (+330) units;
- cruise missiles - 4,073 (+0) units;
- ships / boats - 28 (+0) units;
- submarines - 2 (+0) units;
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 70,480 (+119) units;
- special equipment - 4,027 (+0) units.
The General Staff added that the data is being updated.
Recall
The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the field artillery depot of the 101st Logistics Brigade of the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation in Luhansk region. The operation was carried out on the night of December 17, 2025, using FP-2 strike UAVs.
