Occupants shell a farm in Kharkiv region, a worker is killed

Russian occupants shelled Kurylivka in the Kharkiv region, hitting the territory of a farm. A 55-year-old man, a farm worker, was killed. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

Syniehubov said that about 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including: Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Lukiansk, Vovchansk, Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlyboke, and others.

At 8:00 the enemy shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district, hitting the territory of a farm. A 55-year-old civilian man, who was a farm worker, was killed - Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, around 22:00 the enemy fired at the town of Kupyansk. A private house was damaged.

"At 12:43, the village of Slobozhanske in Kharkiv district was shelled. At 12:35, the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district, was shelled. At 12:34, the occupants fired on the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. The shelling took place on the outskirts of the village," said Colonel Syniehubov.

In all three cases, he said, no injuries were reported.

In addition, Syniehubov noted that "in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka."

"Power supply has been restored to 3,000 customers in Kupyansk. In Vovchansk, the overhead line that was damaged on February 11 has been repaired, and 10,000 customers have electricity," said Sinegubov.

