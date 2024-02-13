Occupants shell a farm in Kharkiv region, a worker is killed

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
March 2, 12:27 AM

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean
March 2, 01:39 AM

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Occupants shell a farm in Kharkiv region, a worker is killed

Occupants shell a farm in Kharkiv region, a worker is killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

A 55-year-old farm worker in the village of Kurylivka, Kharkiv region, was killed by Russian shelling.

Russian occupants shelled Kurylivka in the Kharkiv region, hitting the territory of a farm. A 55-year-old man, a farm worker, was killed. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

Syniehubov said that about 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including: Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Lukiansk, Vovchansk, Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlyboke, and others.

At 8:00 the enemy shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district, hitting the territory of a farm. A 55-year-old civilian man, who was a farm worker, was killed

- Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, around 22:00 the enemy fired at the town of Kupyansk. A private house was damaged.

"At 12:43, the village of Slobozhanske in Kharkiv district was shelled. At 12:35, the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district, was shelled. At 12:34, the occupants fired on the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. The shelling took place on the outskirts of the village," said Colonel Syniehubov.

In all three cases, he said, no injuries were reported.

In addition, Syniehubov noted that "in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka."

"Power supply has been restored to 3,000 customers in Kupyansk. In Vovchansk, the overhead line that was damaged on February 11 has been repaired, and 10,000 customers have electricity," said Sinegubov.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 16 russian attack drones13.02.24, 06:34 • 42346 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
kurylivka-dnipropetrovsk-oblastKurylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

