Ukrainian Air Force destroys 16 russian attack drones

The Air Force destroyed 16 enemy drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type out of 23 that the russians launched in Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

On the night of February 13, russia attacked with 23 Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), launching them from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in russia and Cape Chauda in Crimea.

As a result of combat operations, 16 enemy attack UAVs were eliminated in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Anti-aircraft missile units, as well as mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces, were deployed to repel the attack.

