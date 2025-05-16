Putin's plan to present the meeting in Istanbul as a continuation of March 2022 has failed - MFA

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plan to present the meeting in Istanbul as a continuation of March 2022 failed. This was emphasized by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Andriy Sybiha, summing up the results of the meeting in Turkey, reports UNN.

... Putin's plan to present the meeting in Istanbul as a continuation of March 2022 failed. Because this is a completely new dynamic, a new starting point. Now there are different conditions and realities. And the key factor is the US and the peaceful efforts of President Donald Trump - Sybiha emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine will continue to stick to its line and achieve its results. To return people, to add silence, security and peace. This is a key priority. And the strengthening of Ukraine and its defense capabilities continues and will continue. This is the main thing.

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken very correct, thoughtful steps in recent weeks to achieve the interests of Ukraine. All our partners told us this directly today. Our team continues to work - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

Let's add

If we put aside all the Russian nonsense, pseudo-historical statements, provocations and other things, then, according to Sybiha, the bottom line is this: "1,000 of our people - we managed to agree on their return. That's 1,000 happy families. Even just for the sake of this, it all made sense."

Ceasefire - this delegation did not have sufficient powers. And it is bad that Putin sent people of such a low level. But we will continue to insist on an unconditional and lasting, complete ceasefire. This is the basis for the success of any further decisions and steps - explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As for the meeting of leaders, according to the chief Ukrainian diplomat, "we will continue to work, to put pressure, because only Putin makes decisions in Russia. He should stop avoiding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and find the courage for a direct meeting."

Today, Ukraine has proved that it strives for peace and takes the work on its restoration seriously. In order for Russia to also start taking real steps towards peace, it is necessary to continue and increase the pressure. The strength of this pressure is inversely proportional to the Russians' readiness for constructiveness. We will continue to convince our partners of this. The meeting in Istanbul cannot and will not serve as an excuse not to increase pressure on Russia. On the contrary, it is evidence of why it is needed - Sybiha summarized.

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect