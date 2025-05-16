In Kyiv region, sappers neutralized the warhead of the Kh-101 missile
Kyiv • UNN
In a field in the Kyiv region, sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted an operation to remove the warhead of the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. The dangerous find was discovered in the middle of agricultural land. Experts safely transported the warhead to a special training ground, where it was destroyed by controlled detonation
Let us remind
overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones, 73 drones were shot down, 36 did not reach their targets.