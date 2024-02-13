Air Force warns of increased Russian aviation activity in eastern regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported enemy tactical aircraft activity in the east and warned of a potential threat from airborne weapons.
The activity of enemy tactical aviation was recorded in the eastern direction. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Attention!
Enemy tactical aircraft activity is observed in the eastern direction!
Threat of air strikes!
